3B Medical Announces Entry on the Inc 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 3B Medical joined the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“3B Medical is honored to join the list of the fastest growing companies in America. Our high year over year growth rate reflects our commitment to designing innovative new medical device to service respiratory and sleep patients. 3B Medical designs and manufactures a full complement of products in the sleep, oxygen and disinfection product spaces. One of 3B Medical’s strengths is speed to market on devices that meet the actual needs of patients. With a substantial new product pipeline, 3B Medical intends to continue its climb upward on the Inc 5000 list,” said Alex Lucio, CEO of 3B Medical.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. 3B Medical weighed in with an impressive three-year growth of 311%.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About 3B Medical

3B Medical is a leader in the development; marketing and distribution of medical products for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing and oxygen therapy.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.



