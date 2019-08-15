Global 3D Printing Market Analysis & Trends, 2017-2019 & 2023, with Focus on the Top 10 Companies
The "Top Ten 3D Printing Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is focused on a select 10 companies in 3D printing and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. These areas include Stereolithography, directed energy deposition, material extrusion, VAT photopolymerization, power bed fusion, selective laser sintering (SLS), metal binder jetting, selective laser melting (SLM), and electron beam melting (EBM). Additionally, a key area the research explores is industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.
The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for 3D printing and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 with a projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- Details of Top 3D printing companies that are considered leaders and have the greatest commercial potential
- Information on the global R&D activities related to 3D printing, resulting in the issuance or grant of patents
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors' market, their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, market share analysis, or other advantages
- Examination of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for 3D printing technologies over the next five years
Executive Summary
The convenience to achieve various objects through 3D models developed by the computer system has caused the demand to surge and practice of using 3D printing. With lower costs and technological advancements, 3D printing technology has reached an inflection point which has put it within the reach of several consumer and industrial end-users. These end-user industries such as healthcare, aerospace & defense and consumer industry are driving increasing demand for 3D printing market.
The introduction of new 3D printing technologies such as the 3D inkjet printer has brought costs down. After a slow start, 3D printing is poised for rapid growth. It took the 3D printing industry for more than 20 years to reach a market value of $1 billion; this occurred in 2009. Only three years later, in 2012, the market value reached $2 billion.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Overview
- Market Evolution
- 3D Printing Technologies
- Powder Bed Fusion
- VAT Photopolymerization
- Material Extrusion
- Three-Dimensional (3D) Inkjet Printing/Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Other Emerging Technologies
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Industry Structure
- Printer Manufacturers
- Material Suppliers
- Software Developers
- Service Providers
- Future Expectations
- 3D Printing Applications
- Rapid Prototyping
- Rapid Manufacturing
- Customization
- Market Dynamics and Global Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of 3D Printing in Aerospace, Automotive and Medical Applications
- Mass Customization
- Growing Demand from Architects
- Reduced Cost of Prototyping in Manufacturing
- Restraints
- Lack of Expertise/Skills and Knowledge
- High Cost of Materials and Industrial Printers
- Opportunities
- Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in the Construction Industry
- Patient-Specific Personalized Devices
- 3D Printing Market by Component
- Introduction
- 3D Printing Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Market Outlook for 3D Printers
- 3D Printer Types
- Patents
- Encoded Consumable Materials and Sensor Assemblies for Use in Additive Manufacturing Systems
- Three-Dimensional Bioresorbable Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering Applications
- Low-Viscous, Radiation Curable Formulation, Particularly for the Stereo-Lithographical Production of Earpiece
- Material System for Use in Three-Dimensional Printing
- Detoxification of Solid Freeform Fabrication Materials
- Wetting Agent for Infiltrated Aluminum Preforms
- Metal Powder Composition for Laser Sintering
Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategy Analysis
Chapter 6 Top 10 Companies
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Desktop Metal, Inc.
- Eos
- Exone
- GE Additive
- HP
- Markforged Inc.
- Materialise
- Nano Dimension
- Stratasys Ltd.
Chapter 7 Appendix: Abbreviations
