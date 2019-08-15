Global 3D Printing Market Analysis & Trends, 2017-2019 & 2023, with Focus on the Top 10 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Ten 3D Printing Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is focused on a select 10 companies in 3D printing and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. These areas include Stereolithography, directed energy deposition, material extrusion, VAT photopolymerization, power bed fusion, selective laser sintering (SLS), metal binder jetting, selective laser melting (SLM), and electron beam melting (EBM). Additionally, a key area the research explores is industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.



The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for 3D printing and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 with a projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

Details of Top 3D printing companies that are considered leaders and have the greatest commercial potential

Information on the global R&D activities related to 3D printing, resulting in the issuance or grant of patents

Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors' market, their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, market share analysis, or other advantages

Examination of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for 3D printing technologies over the next five years

Executive Summary



The convenience to achieve various objects through 3D models developed by the computer system has caused the demand to surge and practice of using 3D printing. With lower costs and technological advancements, 3D printing technology has reached an inflection point which has put it within the reach of several consumer and industrial end-users. These end-user industries such as healthcare, aerospace & defense and consumer industry are driving increasing demand for 3D printing market.



The introduction of new 3D printing technologies such as the 3D inkjet printer has brought costs down. After a slow start, 3D printing is poised for rapid growth. It took the 3D printing industry for more than 20 years to reach a market value of $1 billion; this occurred in 2009. Only three years later, in 2012, the market value reached $2 billion.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Overview

Market Evolution

3D Printing Technologies

Powder Bed Fusion

VAT Photopolymerization

Material Extrusion

Three-Dimensional (3D) Inkjet Printing/Jetting

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Emerging Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Introduction

Industry Structure

Printer Manufacturers

Material Suppliers

Software Developers

Service Providers

Future Expectations

3D Printing Applications

Rapid Prototyping

Rapid Manufacturing

Customization

Market Dynamics and Global Market Drivers

Increasing Use of 3D Printing in Aerospace, Automotive and Medical Applications

Mass Customization

Growing Demand from Architects

Reduced Cost of Prototyping in Manufacturing

Restraints

Lack of Expertise/Skills and Knowledge

High Cost of Materials and Industrial Printers

Opportunities

Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in the Construction Industry

Patient-Specific Personalized Devices

3D Printing Market by Component

Introduction

3D Printing Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Market Outlook for 3D Printers

3D Printer Types

Patents

Encoded Consumable Materials and Sensor Assemblies for Use in Additive Manufacturing Systems

Three-Dimensional Bioresorbable Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering Applications

Low-Viscous, Radiation Curable Formulation, Particularly for the Stereo-Lithographical Production of Earpiece

Material System for Use in Three-Dimensional Printing

Detoxification of Solid Freeform Fabrication Materials

Wetting Agent for Infiltrated Aluminum Preforms

Metal Powder Composition for Laser Sintering

Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis

Introduction

Market Share Analysis

Strategy Analysis

Chapter 6 Top 10 Companies

3D Systems, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

Eos

Exone

GE Additive

HP

Markforged Inc.

Materialise

Nano Dimension

Stratasys Ltd.

Chapter 7 Appendix: Abbreviations



