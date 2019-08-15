Top 10 Sensor Companies, 2019: Discussion on Their Proprietary Technologies, Strategic Alliances, and Advantages
The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in the sensors market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.
The scope also includes analysis of the sensors market based on end-use application, technology type and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for the above segments. The sensors market is segmented into five categories:
- By Technology Type: Biosensors, IoT sensors, Chemical sensors, Fingerprint sensors, RADAR sensors, Load/force/torque sensors, Position sensors, Pressure sensors, Temperature sensors, Flow sensors, and Level sensors.
- By End-use application: automotive industry, process industry, consumer goods industry, medical field, machinery manufacturing, building construction, aircraft and ship building and miscellaneous end uses.
- By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
- Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 with a projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
- An overview of top 10 sensor industry companies and discussion on their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and advantages
- Coverage of recent market trends in overall sensor industry and description of its types i.e. biosensors, image sensors, chemical sensors, fingerprint sensors and radar sensors, load/force/torque sensor and miscellaneous sensors
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Identification of sensor technologies with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period
- Impact analyses of the key drivers and constraints for these technologies
- Information on government regulations such as TREAD Act, EU TPMS legislation, automobile industry standards and U.S. standards
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope and Format
- Methodology and Information Source
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Overview
- Overview of Sensor Technologies
- Basic Sensor Technologies
- Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors
- Biosensors
- Image Sensors
- Chemical Sensors
- Fingerprint Sensors
- Radar Sensors
- Radar Sensors by Technology
- Load, Force and Torque Sensors
- Position Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Types of Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Types of Temperature Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Types of Flow Sensors Based on Type of Flow
- Level Sensors
- Continuous Level Sensors
- Point/Multipoint Level Sensors
- Miscellaneous Sensors
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Industry Concept
- History of the Sensor Industry
- Current Market Overview
- Market Influences
- Market Drivers
- Challenges in the Sensor Industry
- Competitive Factors in the Sensor Industry
- Global Market Restraints
- High Competition for Sensor Pricing
- Difficulty in Sensor-to-Sensor Communication Techniques
- Global Market Opportunity
- Advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Government Regulations
- Regulation of Sensors in Automobiles
- TREAD Act
- EU TPMS Legislation
- Automobile Industry Standards
- U.S. Standards
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape in Sensor Market
- Overview
- Competitive Factors in the Sensor Industry
- Factors influencing Sensors Price Trends
- Market Share Analysis of the Sensors Market
- Major Strategic Development
Chapter 6 The Top 10 Companies in Sensor Market
- Company Offering Manufacturing Sensors, Sensor Systems and Related Equipment
- Denso Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Panasonic Corp.
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Sony Corp.
- STMicroelectronics
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC)
