World Portable Battery-Powered Products Market to 2024 Featuring A123 Systems, Cadex Electronics, LG Chem, MaxPower, Panasonic, and Samsung

This study reviews key battery technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

The Report Includes:

121 data tables

An overview of the global market for portable battery powered products

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of historic and future economic significance of portable battery-powered products

Description of battery-powered product categories, their characteristics and technology lifecycle

Assessment of government regulation and legislation that impact specific portable product market elements

Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including A123 Systems Llc, Cadex Electronics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., MaxPower Inc., Panasonic and Samsung SDI



This report organizes battery technologies into the segments listed below. Detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories:



Rechargeable Battery Technologies

Nickel-Cadmium.

Nickel-Metal Hydride.

Lithium-Ion.

Lithium-Polymer.

Specialty rechargeable batteries.

Single Use Batteries

Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon.

Lithium (primary).

Other primary batteries.

The following battery applications (i.e., product categories) are also considered within the global market for battery-powered consumer products - that is, the study provides market information for batteries used in the following applications:

Cellular phones and smartphones.

Audio equipment.

Portable computers and tablets.

Navigation, cameras and timepieces (includes smartwatches).

Portable tools.

Lighting.

Toys and novelties.

Medical and scientific products.

Military products.

Personal transportation.

Company Profiles

A123 Systems Llc

Accutronics Ltd.

Advanced Battery Systems Inc.

Alcad Inc.

All Power Battery

Amprius Inc.

Arotech Corp.

Bak Battery Inc.

Battery-Biz

Brightvolt

Bren-Tronics

BYD Batteries

Cadex Electronics Inc.

C&D Technologies Inc.

Cell-Con

Duracell International

Enerdel

Energizer Holdings Co. Inc.

Enersys

Enfucell

GP Batteries International Ltd.

Global Technology Systems

Harding Energy Inc.

Highpower International Inc.

Integer Holdings Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Maxell Ltd.

Maxpower Inc.

Mitsubishi International

Nexcell Battery

Panasonic Energy Corp. Of America

Polyplus Battery Co.

Power-Sonic Corp.

Saft Groupe S.A.

Tadiran Batteries Ltd.

Samsung Sdi

Sanyo

Sion Power

Sony Corp.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

TMK

Zincfive Inc.

