ReadyCloud CRM Rebrands to the ReadyCloud Suite, a CRM, Point-of-Sale, Email Marketing, Shipping & Returns Solution Built for Ecommerce

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, MIAMI and PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyCloud CRM ( https://www.ReadyCloud.com )—an ecommerce suite built for consumer retention and growth—has officially rebranded to the ReadyCloud Suite in a move to showcase enterprise-level features for CRM, email marketing, point of sale, shipping, and returns.



“We’re excited to announce that ReadyCloud CRM has officially rebranded to the ReadyCloud Suite,” commented Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud Suite. “As a leader in cross-channel ecommerce CRM software , we’re on a mission to bring a suite of powerful tools to retailers nationwide that helps them improve operations and marketing while building better relationships with their customers from day one.”

The ReadyCloud Suite is loaded with easy-to-use features, tools and plugins . It integrates with the most popular online stores and marketplaces, including Amazon , eBay , Magento , WooCommerce , Shopify , BigCommerce , Square and others, to create rich cross-channel reports based on consumer order and product return activity.

Using order data, the ReadyCloud Suite creates instant customer profiles to help the e-retailer improve the customer experience. This includes fulfilling orders faster, offering “Amazon-like” returns, automatically sending customer follow-ups by email or text message (SMS), and communicating internally with team tasks , so a customer inquiry or support request is always in lockstep with their order history.

“Today’s e-retailers have a lot of browser windows open at all times,” Lazar comments. “They patchwork together different services to their daily business needs. As a result, customer data can get isolated, and sales, support and administrators don’t have the visibility into their daily operations that they should. The ReadyCloud Suite is a marriage of business-essential tools to help internal visibility, collaboration and, ultimately, the customer. It builds a team experience around the customer journey.”

The key to adding these tools is the ReadyCloud App Store. It features a growing library of robust components that include enterprise-level shipping software , ecommerce returns software and point of sale to address the e-retailer's business needs today and in the future.

The ReadyCloud Suite is available today for FREE trial. Single users can get started for as little as $24/month. Learn more and go live in 5 minutes at: https://www.ReadyCloud.com

Got questions? Contact ReadyCloud direct at: (877) 818-7447. Or email something.new@readycloud.com.

About ReadyCloud CRM

The ReadyCloud Suite is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, customer-focused notes, invoice and tracking number, group calendar, tasks and team management, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, point-of-sale and so much more. New features are being added every month.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cdfaab1-b38c-4661-a185-3b6c29b18b9b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bd5954b-9db6-41ac-b841-a5c7ff9520d9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/531c991b-bbba-4e3d-bf2e-adf215171ca0

ReadyCloud Suite Order Timeline ReadyCloud brings new color to order detail with a timeline of the consumer experience. ReadyCloud Suite Dashboard The ReadyCloud Dashboard is a consolidated snapshot of activity across all your sales channels. ReadyCloud Suite Tasks The All-New Tasks feature lets users create a Task and keep it private, assign it to a coworker, or distribute a comprehensive project to a small team.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.