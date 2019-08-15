Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Kalla Ankourao, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad of the Republic of The Niger

H.E. Kalla Ankourao Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad of the Republic of The Niger will pay an official visit to Turkey on 15-16 August 2019.

During this first visit at the level of Foreign Minister from Niger to Turkey, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged.



