NRC Health Announces Second-Annual Consumer Loyalty Awards Winners

U.S. healthcare organizations earned the national honor by achieving 75th percentile scores across seven aspects of consumer loyalty

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer intelligence in healthcare, today announced the winners of its 2018-2019 NRC Health Consumer Loyalty Awards at the 2019 NRC Health Symposium in Nashville, TN. Launched last year, the Consumer Loyalty Awards are still the only loyalty-based hospital rankings in the U.S., recognizing the top healthcare facilities across the country that are working to cultivate and maintain long-lasting loyalty among their patient populations. This year’s list of winning organizations was identified by a nationally syndicated survey of more than 300,000 American consumers.



Two-thirds of hospitals recognized in last year’s list received recognition again this year. Each of these organizations achieved extraordinarily high scores on NRC Health’s Loyalty Index, a composite of seven different critical aspects of consumer loyalty, including access, brand score, engagement, need, motivation, experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS). Armed with these metrics, healthcare organizations can compare their performance to that of their peers and observe trends to make adjustments over time to improve consumer loyalty.

“Today’s healthcare consumers are lucky to have a wide variety of choice when it comes to deciding where they receive care. But we are seeing a shift now more than ever as hospitals and health systems begin to fully understand the importance of offering a comprehensive, compassionate and accessible care model,” said Brian Wynne, VP and General Manager at NRC Health. “The organizations recognized by the Consumer Loyalty Awards are leading the way in the healthcare industry; however, the industry as a whole still has a long way to go. At NRC Health, we are eager to continue working with organizations to help achieve our vision of customer-centric healthcare for all, and we are honored to celebrate this year’s winning organizations and the work they’ve done to receive this award.”

Nearly 500 hospitals qualified for the Consumer Loyalty Awards by receiving 150 or more Top of Mind mentions during the national survey. The hospitals and health systems that made the final list scored in the 75th percentile across the seven components of NRC Health’s Loyalty Index, while the top 10 “best-in-class” winners include hospitals and health systems from both small and large markets across the U.S. Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia was the only organization to be among the “best-in-class” winners two years in a row.

The full list of winning organizations for the 2018-2019 Consumer Loyalty Awards is available for download on the NRC Health website .

About NRC Health’s Consumer Loyalty Awards

To qualify for the NRC Health Consumer Loyalty Awards, a hospital must receive at least 150 Top of Mind mentions on the Market Insights Internet-based survey, which measures the opinions, behaviors and profiles of more than 300,000 consumers annually in more than 300 markets across the U.S. Additionally, ranking organizations must earn extraordinarily high composite scores on the seven aspects of the NRC Health Loyalty Index: access, brand score, engagement, need, motivation, experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS). The facilities across the country with the top composite scores are awarded.

Results are weighted to account for age, income, population, presence of children in the household, marital status and ethnicity to ensure an accurate demographic distribution.

About NRC Health

For 37 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses and staff.

For more information, write to info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com .

