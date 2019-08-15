Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Attorneys are Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020 Edition

Managing Principal Gary R. Pannone and Employment Law and Litigation Team Leader William E. O’Gara are named “Lawyers of the Year” in the Providence area.

RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Principals Gary R. Pannone and William E. O’Gara were recently recognized by their peers as Best Lawyers2020 “Lawyer of the Year” in the Providence area for Securities/Capital Markets Law and Litigation – Labor and Employment, respectively. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan location is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year.” The award reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among their peers for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.In addition to their "Lawyer of the Year" recognition, Attorney Pannone, who is the firm’s Managing Principal, and Attorney O’Gara were also listed in the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America along with Principals William P. Devereaux and Matthew A. Lopes Jr. and Senior Counsel Joel K. Goloskie.The attorneys’ practice areas for which they were named to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America list are: William P. Devereaux – Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Criminal Defense: General Practice; Joel K. Goloskie – Health Care Law (Boston); Matthew A. Lopes Jr. – Government Relations Practice, Mediation; William E. O'Gara – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Labor Law - Management, Employment Law - Management, Workers' Compensation Law – Employers, and Gary R. Pannone – Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Corporate Law, Securities/ Capital Markets Law, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Nonprofit/Charities Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Compliance Law.Best Lawyers was established in 1983 and has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation.For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, alternative dispute resolution, nonprofit law, tax law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



