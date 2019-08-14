Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2019
/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter Revenue Increased 16% to $13.9 Million
Specialty Foodservice Revenue Up 17% to $11.7 Million
e-commerce Revenue Up Over 29% to $1.8 Million
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), (“IVFH” or “the Company”) an interconnected platform of specialty food companies that provides chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality unique specialty food products across the U.S., today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2019.
Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings stated, “IVFH experienced strong growth across both our specialty foodservice and e-commerce channels during the 2019 second quarter, reflecting increasing customer awareness of our product offerings, as well as successfully leveraging the resources of our interconnected platform. Our continued emphasis on providing customers with new, exciting, and unique products that reflect the latest food trends helped drive strong second quarter results.”
“We continue to make strategic investments to support current and future growth opportunities across our business and during the second quarter we added a new e-commerce focused corporate VP of Operations and expanded our accounting capabilities and staff. In addition, we recently announced a new independent board member and signed an agreement to purchase a 200,000 square-foot fulfillment facility that adds significant growth capacity and will support both our national e-commerce and northeast specialty foodservice distribution businesses.
“IVFH’s focus on unique specialty foods supports growing consumer preferences to smaller, high-quality, digitally-driven suppliers. As a result, we are experiencing higher levels of demand and interest from current and potential customers. I am excited by our growth opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond,” concluded. Mr. Klepfish.
IVFH’s revenue increased to $13.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The primary drivers of the 16% increase in second quarter revenue was due to strong growth in the Company’s specialty foodservice and e-commerce businesses. For the first half of fiscal 2019, total revenue increased 17% to $26.8 million, compared to $22.9 million last year.
Deferred revenue which includes revenues associated with the Company’s e-commerce subscription services, including both Mouth and iGourmet, increased to $281,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $26,000 at June 30, 2018. For the 2019 second quarter, IVFH had over 21,650 active and unique e-commerce customers, which is an increase of approximately 17% from the same period last year.
The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018:
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
2019
|
% of Net Sales
|
June 30,
2018
|
% of Net Sales
|
% Change
|Specialty Foodservice.
|$
|11,670,000
|84%
|$
|10,013,000
|83%
|17%
|E-commerce
|1,784,000
|13%
|1,384,000
|12%
|29%
|National Brand Management
|471,000
|3%
|592,000
|5%
|-20%
|Total IVFH
|$
|13,925,000
|100%
|$
|11,989,000
|100%
|16%
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2019
|
% of Net Sales
|
June 30,
2018
|
% of Net Sales
|
% Change
|Specialty Foodservice
|$
|21,968,000
|82%
|$
|19,258,000
|84%
|14%
|E-commerce
|3,880,000
|15%
|2,435,000
|11%
|59%
|National Brand Management
|937,000
|3%
|1,213,000
|5%
|-23%
|Total IVFH
|$
|26,785,000
|100%
|$
|22,906,000
|100%
|17%
For the 2019 second quarter, selling and administrative (“SG&A”) expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 28.9% compared to 25.6% in the prior year quarter. SG&A expenses increased as a result of investments the Company continues to make to support growth including investments associated with procurement, accounting, and systems, as well as the expansion of fulfillment capabilities within the iGourmet warehouse for both e-commerce and specialty foodservice. For the 2019 first six months, SG&A expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 29.1% compared to 26.5% for 2018.
For the 2019 second quarter, net income was $22,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $330,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior year’s second quarter. For the 2019 first six months, net income was $185,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $779,000, or $0.02 per diluted share for the 2018 first six months.
Cash EBITDA for the 2019 second quarter was $467,000, compared to $785,000 in the prior year quarter. For the 2019 first six months, Cash EBITDA was $1.1 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period a year ago.
IVFH’s balance sheet remains strong with $3.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the full availability of over $2 million in commercial credit including the Company’s $2 million commercial credit line which was extended through August 2021.
About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers. The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com, www.jet.com and www.walmart.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” or “expect.” The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Ronit Wallerstein
|Andrew M. Berger
|Investor Relations
|Managing Director
|Innovative Foods Holdings, Inc.
|SM Berger & Company, Inc.
|(718) 645-1755
|(216) 464-6400
|rwallerstein@IVFH.com
|andrew@smberger.com
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,158,853
|$
|4,759,817
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,018,700
|3,039,756
|Inventory
|2,217,174
|2,301,377
|Other current assets
|197,583
|144,301
|Total current assets
|8,592,310
|10,245,251
|Property and equipment, net
|2,235,416
|2,456,610
|Investments
|395,025
|339,525
|Right of use assets, operating leases, net
|268,638
|-
|Right of use assets, finance leases, net
|122,619
|-
|Other amortizable intangible assets, net
|1,702,301
|2,158,498
|Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets
|2,183,065
|2,183,065
|Total assets
|$
|15,499,374
|$
|17,382,949
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|2,043,215
|$
|3,689,868
|Accrued interest
|18,378
|16,402
|Deferred revenue
|280,928
|559,315
|Notes payable - current portion
|901,728
|928,857
|Lease liability - operating leases, current
|197,014
|-
|Lease liability - finance leases, current
|20,605
|-
|Contingent liability - current portion
|519,108
|472,876
|Total current liabilities
|3,980,976
|5,667,318
|Lease liability - operating leases, non-current
|71,624
|-
|Lease liability - finance leases, non-current
|97,959
|-
|Contingent liability - long-term
|247,600
|357,600
|Note payable - long term portion
|464,047
|1,196,245
|Total liabilities
|4,862,206
|7,221,163
|Commitment and contingencies (see note 16)
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 36,427,354 and 36,296,218 shares issued, and 33,839,774 and 33,708,638 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|3,640
|3,627
|Additional paid-in capital
|36,421,970
|36,132,065
|Treasury stock: 2,373,171 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|(1,016,370
|)
|(1,016,370
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(24,772,072
|)
|(24,957,536
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|10,637,168
|10,161,786
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|15,499,374
|$
|17,382,949
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Three
|For the Three
|For the Six
|For the Six
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|13,925,451
|$
|11,989,003
|$
|26,784,666
|$
|22,905,547
|Cost of goods sold
|9,862,369
|8,409,485
|18,743,749
|15,846,916
|Gross margin
|4,063,082
|3,579,518
|8,040,917
|7,058,631
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,017,829
|3,070,979
|7,806,826
|6,074,796
|Total operating expenses
|4,017,829
|3,070,979
|7,806,826
|6,074,796
|Operating income
|45,253
|508,539
|234,091
|983,835
|Other (income) expense:
|Gain on settlement of contingent liability
|-
|(11,000
|)
|-
|(11,000
|)
|Interest expense, net
|23,149
|34,296
|48,627
|61,044
|Total other expense
|23,149
|23,296
|48,627
|50,044
|Net income before taxes
|22,104
|485,243
|185,464
|933,791
|Income tax expense
|-
|155,000
|-
|155,000
|Net income
|$
|22,104
|$
|330,243
|$
|185,464
|$
|778,791
|Net income per share - basic
|$
|0.001
|$
|0.010
|$
|0.005
|$
|0.023
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.001
|$
|0.010
|$
|0.005
|$
|0.023
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|33,947,817
|34,007,519
|34,001,294
|33,966,497
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|33,947,817
|34,007,519
|34,001,294
|33,966,497
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Six
|For the Six
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|185,464
|$
|778,791
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|631,026
|500,027
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|88,644
|-
|Stock based compensation
|196,252
|23,408
|Gain on settlement of contingent liability
|-
|(11,000
|)
|Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts
|(2,779
|)
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(6,665
|)
|(428,976
|)
|Inventory and other current assets, net
|30,921
|(526,246
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(1,551,011
|)
|22,865
|Deferred revenue
|(278,387
|)
|25,565
|Contingent liabilities
|(63,768
|)
|-
|Operating lease liability
|(88,644
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(858,947
|)
|384,434
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash related to the igourmet asset acquisition
|-
|(2,409,437
|)
|Cash paid for website development
|(23,500
|)
|-
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(85,829
|)
|(99,804
|)
|Investment in food related company
|(25,000
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(134,329
|)
|(2,559,241
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Purchase of stock options from officers, directors, and employees
|-
|(167,000
|)
|Cash received from exercise of warrants
|-
|35,000
|Cash paid in settlement of contingent liability - Oasis acquisition
|-
|(189,000
|)
|Borrowings on term loan
|-
|1,500,000
|Purchase of treasury stock
|-
|(24,057
|)
|Principal payments on debt
|(594,877
|)
|(545,674
|)
|Principal payments capital leases
|(12,811
|)
|(3,993
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(607,688
|)
|605,276
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,600,964
|)
|(1,569,531
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|4,759,817
|5,133,435
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|3,158,853
|$
|3,563,904
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|49,337
|$
|65,114
|Taxes
|$
|-
|$
|155,000
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued
|$
|93,666
|$
|-
|Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02
|$
|388,581
|$
|-
|Return of equipment and reduction in amount due under equipment financing loan
|$
|33,075
|$
|-
|Increase in right of use assets and liabilities
|$
|18,701
|$
|-
|Investment in food related company
|$
|30,500
|$
|-
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2019
|June 30, 2018
|Adjusted Net Income and EPS
|Revenue
|$
|13,925,451
|$
|11,989,003
|$
|26,784,666
|$
|22,905,547
|Net Income
|22,104
|330,243
|185,464
|778,791
|Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|250,567
|216,157
|479,697
|405,303
|Stock related expenses (2)
|96,108
|14,621
|196,252
|23,408
|
Adjusted Net Income
|$
|368,779
|$
|561,021
|$
|861,413
|$
|1,207,502
|Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (3)
|33,947,817
|34,007,519
|34,001,294
|33,966,497
|Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|$
|0.011
|$
|0.016
|$
|0.025
|$
|0.036
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
2019
|
June 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2019
|June 30, 2018
|Cash EBITDA
|Net Income
|$
|22,104
|$
|330,243
|$
|185,464
|$
|778,791
|Interest expense, taxes & other income
|23,149
|178,296
|48,627
|205,044
|Depreciation & amortization
|325,821
|261,614
|631,026
|500,027
|Stock related expenses (2)
|96,108
|14,621
|196,252
|23,408
|Cash EBITDA
|$
|467,182
|$
|784,774
|$
|1,061,369
|$
|1,507,270
- Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
- Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
- Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count
