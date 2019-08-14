Exactus, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- 2019 Highlights



January 2019 - Entered into the hemp-derived CBD market

January 2019 - Entered into Development and Supply Agreement with Ceed2Med

March 2019 - Placed a $1 million purchase order with Ceed2Med

March 2019 - Acquired Majority Interest in 200 Acre Oregon Hemp Farms

August 2019 - Acquired Green Goddess Extracts & Launched CBD Brands

Enhanced Executive Management Team and Board of Directors

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Emiliano Aloi, President of Exactus stated, “Since entering this rapidly growing market, we have procured quality supply, established top of the line manufacturing operations and secured various distribution channels in which to sell our products.”

Mr. Aloi continued, “Our business model is differentiated from most competitors in the CBD market in that we have full traceability from our seed through our own product supply chain ensuring that our customers get a quality product with full knowledge about where their product came from. In an emerging growth market, we place a great importance in maintaining the highest standards.”

Since the beginning of 2019, Exactus has rapidly developed a platform for growth through a number of initiatives. The Company entered into a development and supply agreement with Ceed2Med, a hemp and hemp-derivative supply sourcing, production, distribution, and development company. That was followed by the acquisition of majority interest in two 100 acres hemp farms in Oregon, with hemp grown from superior CBD genetics and an operating history of successful harvests.

In the current quarter the Company acquired Florida-based Green Goddess Extracts, a contact manufacturer and formulator of hemp and vape products. Green Goddess manufactures and distributes a premium line of high-quality hemp products sold through distributors and online. The acquisition brings a line of CBD products and distribution, which Exactus can leverage with its upcoming harvest.

Additionally, the Company appointed Kenneth E. Puzder Chief Financial Officer in July.

Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 represent the very early stages of a significant opportunity. Revenue for the second quarter was $139,683, up from $15,980 in the prior quarter as we began to ship product to customers. Please refer to our complete 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13693789.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13693789. The conference call will be broadcast and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.exactusinc.com .

Exactus, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets Jun. 30 2019 Dec. 31 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 664,645 $ 1,960 Accounts receivable 69,914 0 Accounts receivable - related party 40,519 0 Inventory 1,047,781 0 Other current assets 1,121,665 12,330 Total current assets 2,944,524 14,290 Property and equipment, net 373,531 - Intangible assets and other, net 2,640,645 - Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 467,036 - Total assets $ 6,425,736 $ 14,290 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,028,828 $ 923,429 Accrued expenses 43,637 46,875 Note payable - related parties 27,500 51,400 Other current liabilities 718,747 2,317,088 Total current liabilities 1,818,712 3,338,792 Convertible notes payable 100,000 100,000 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 305,419 - Total liabilities 2,224,131 3,438,792 Total equity (deficit) 4,201,605 (3,424,502 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 6,425,736 $ 14,290





Exactus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total net revenues $ 139,683 $ - $ 155,663 $ - Cost of sales 103,187 - 115,787 - Gross profit 36,496 - 39,876 - Operating expenses: General and administrative 798,681 202,171 1,502,768 1,398,309 Professional and consulting 330,891 19,033 2,211,038 130,590 Research and development 11,975 75,000 26,975 150,000 Total operating expenses 1,141,547 296,204 3,740,781 1,678,899 Loss from operations (1,105,051 ) (296,204 ) (3,700,905 ) (1,678,899 ) Total other expenses (income), net (2,519 ) (263,506 ) 1,183,468 45,343 Net loss $ (1,107,570 ) $ (559,710 ) $ (2,517,437 ) $ (1,633,556 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 152,344 0 187,948 0 Net loss attributable to Exactus, Inc. -955,226 -559,710 -2,329,489 -1,633,556 Deemed dividend on preferred stock 0 0 -904,450 0 Net loss available to Exactus, Inc. common stockholders $ (955,226 ) $ (559,710 ) $ (3,233,939 ) $ (1,633,556 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) Net loss available to Exactus, Inc. common stockholders per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average basic shares 35,203,356 4,603,813 27,227,822 4,563,346

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit the website at www.exactusinc.com .

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc. is a company advocated to reintegrating the hemp supply chain into the world’s mainstream commercial markets, including the farming, development and distribution of hemp-derived Cannabidiol products, which is more commonly referred to as CBD, and is one of the non-psychoactive Cannabinoids found in the plant. Industrial hemp is a type of Cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the Cannabis plant. Industrial hemp is cultivated for the plant’s seed, fiber, and extracts. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp on the federal level as an agricultural crop. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, Hemp has generally been removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). A potential risk of growing hemp in the United States is that the entire crop must be destroyed if it tests at a THC percentage greater than 0.3%.



Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 29, 2019 and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 14, 2019, and in other periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition, or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Andrew Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer

Exactus Inc.

509-999-9695

ir@exactusinc.com



