INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against…

Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 11, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (the “Company”) securities between May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

Investors who purchased the shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. at anytime are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., you may, no later than October 11, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that Frutarom had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine;



that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments;



that, as a result, Frutarom's financial results were materially overstated;



that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny;



that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom;



that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



The company acquired Frutarom Industries, Ltd. ("Frutarom") in October 2018. On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the company disclosed that Frutarom had "made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers" in Russia and Ukraine and that "key members of Frutarom's senior management at the time were aware of such payments." The Company also lowered its 2019 financial guidance for sales to a range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, from a range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, and for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.85 to $5.05, from $4.90 to $5.10.



On this news, the company's share price fell $22.56 per share, or nearly 16%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

