E & E Ranked on ENR’s Top 200 Environmental Firms List

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E & E) (Nasdaq: EEI), a global environmental consulting firm, has been named to the Engineering News-Record (ENR) 2019 Top 200 Environmental Firms list. This is the 16th consecutive year E & E has appeared on the list.



E & E is ranked 95 on this year’s list. The ranking is based on E & E’s 2018 environmental services revenue and reflects the company’s strong position across several practices and regions. E & E also ranked 24 on ENR’s 2019 Top 30 All-Environmental Firms list.

“At E & E, our talented people are passionate about the environment, and that passion is reflected every day, on every project we work on,” said Todd Musterait, President of US Operations. “Our ENR rankings demonstrate E & E’s position as a pure play environmental firm and our continued commitment to focusing on our clients’ unique needs.”

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.

E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.

Contact:

Sara F. Herrmann

Corporate Communications Manager

(716) 684-8060

sherrmann@ene.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.