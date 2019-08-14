Forward Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

Revenues of $9.9 million and operating loss of $50 thousand for the quarter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributer of carry and protective solutions, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Included in the 2019 financial results is a full fiscal quarter of our consolidated entities including Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), our design and development business, which we acquired on January 18, 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $9.9 million compared to $9.5 million from the third quarter of 2018. An increase of 4.2%.



Loss from Operations was $50 thousand compared to a loss of $210 thousand in the third quarter of 2018.



Gross profit percentage decreased to 19.1% compared to 20.1% in the third quarter of 2018.



Net loss was $104 thousand compared to net income of $235 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 (inclusive of a $510 thousand credit for a change in fair value of the earnout consideration).



Net loss per share was $(0.01) compared to Net income per share of $0.02 for the third quarter of 2018.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.7 million at June 30, 2019.

Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated,

“This has been an encouraging quarter. As anticipated, the diabetic distribution business continues to decline but by virtue of our collaboration with Mooni AB International we have made strong progress in establishing US and Canada retail distribution capability for our portfolio of smart enabled products. Additionally, we have continued to invest in the business to ensure we have the internal resilience to establish ourselves as the one-stop shop for product development, manufacture and distribution.

In light of these developments, I remain confident and excited about the future of the company.”

The tables below are derived from the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the Year to date and fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding opportunities from new developments. Forward has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “may”, “should,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks include the inability to expand our customer base, pricing pressures, lack of success of our sales people, failure to develop products at a profit, unanticipated issues with Mooni and their relationship with retail outlets in the U.S., failure to commercialize products that we develop and unanticipated issues with our affiliated sourcing agent, failure to take advantage of synergies between IPS and Forward and issues integrating with IPS. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, Forward undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

About Forward Industries

Forward is a fully integrated design, development and manufacturing solution to top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions (“IPS”), the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for our existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line in to a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. In addition to our existing designs and distribution of carry and protective solutions, primarily for hand held electronic devices, the company now provides one stop shopping for the design development and manufacturing opportunities from a variety of sources.

Contact:

Forward Industries, Inc.

Michael Matte, CFO

(561) 465-0031

FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,709,526 $ 4,369,866 Accounts receivable, net 8,464,963 9,024,518 Inventories 1,304,364 1,568,914 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 530,871 248,434 Total current assets 13,009,724 15,211,732 Property and equipment, net 275,284 358,975 Intangible assets, net 1,289,776 1,411,182 Goodwill 2,182,427 2,182,427 Investment 326,941 - Other assets 284,068 63,550 Total assets $ 17,368,220 $ 19,227,866 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 1,100,000 $ 350,000 Accounts payable 259,226 329,967 Due to Forward China 3,320,976 4,197,435 Deferred income 147,578 125,013 Notes payable - short-term portion 1,679,335 1,770,112 Capital leases payable - short-term portion 51,360 56,876 Deferred consideration - short-term portion 221,000 200,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 661,914 594,887 Total current liabilities 7,441,389 7,624,290 Other liabilities: Notes payable - long-term portion - 54,335 Capital leases payable - long-term portion 35,102 64,041 Deferred rent 59,448 47,605 Deferred consideration - long-term portion 317,000 338,000 Total other liabilities 411,550 503,981 Total liabilities 7,852,939 8,128,271 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 9,533,851 and 9,533,851 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 95,338 95,338 Additional paid-in capital 18,901,576 18,720,396 Accumulated deficit (9,481,633 ) (7,716,139 ) Total shareholders' equity 9,515,281 11,099,595 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,368,220 $ 19,227,866





FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Revenues $ 9,909,452 $ 9,539,539 $ 28,265,202 $ 24,888,433 Cost of Sales 8,014,998 7,625,846 23,756,862 20,197,054 Gross Profit 1,894,454 1,913,693 4,508,340 4,691,379 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 539,072 548,388 1,437,047 1,290,741 General and administrative 1,405,249 1,575,781 4,676,748 3,327,977 Total operating expenses 1,944,321 2,124,169 6,113,795 4,618,718 Income (loss) from operations (49,867 ) (210,476 ) (1,605,455 ) 72,661 Change in fair value of earn-out consideration - 510,000 - 510,000 Change in fair value of deferred cash consideration - (12,000 ) - (12,000 ) Interest expense (52,216 ) (46,504 ) (150,304 ) (77,411 ) Other income (expense) (1,979 ) (5,536 ) (9,735 ) (9,648 ) Total Other income (expense) (54,195 ) 445,960 (160,039 ) 410,941 Income (loss) before income taxes (104,062 ) 235,484 (1,765,494 ) 483,602 Benefit from income taxes - - - 747,000 Net Income (loss) $ (104,062 ) $ 235,484 $ (1,765,494 ) $ 1,230,602 Net income (loss) per basic common share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 Net income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 9,533,851 9,482,842 9,531,422 9,176,390 Diluted 9,533,851 9,547,889 9,531,422 9,281,335







