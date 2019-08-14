Profound Medical Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (TSX:PRN; OTCQX:PRFMF) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and provided an update on its operations.



Recent Corporate Highlights

On April 4, 2019, Profound announced positive topline results from the TACT (TULSA-PRO ® Ablation Clinical Trial) pivotal study designed to support its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or the “Agency”) for 510(k) clearance to market TULSA-PRO ® in the United States. In the TACT trial, all primary efficacy and safety endpoints, as well as all key secondary endpoints, were achieved.



On July 9, 2019, Profound announced that it had sold its first TULSA-PRO® system in Japan to Hokuyu Hospital in Sapporo. The sale was made via Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act’s expanded access program.

“This was a pivotal quarter for Profound, marked by TACT’s compelling clinical trial data, positive TULSA-PRO® and Sonalleve® user feedback from leading researchers and clinicians at our first Analyst & Investor Day event, the strong reception that TULSA-PRO® received at AUA, and the filing of our 510(k) application for TULSA-PRO® with the FDA,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO.

Summary Second Quarter 2019 Results

All amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in Canadian dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $574,109, with $465,840 from the sale of products and $108,269 from installation and training services. While second quarter 2019 revenue increased approximately 169% from $213,343 in the same three-month period a year ago, the Company noted that its Q2-2019 sales levels were negatively impacted by the lag time between product ordering and shipment.

“Despite triple-digit percentage growth over the comparable period in 2018, revenue for the 2019 second quarter was still below our internal expectation. This was due to some unfortunate timing, as a Sonalleve® system order slipped into Q3,” commented Dr. Menawat. “Had this shipment been completed in Q2-2019, revenues would have been approximately $1.2 million. Fortunately, with the recognition of this revenue anticipated in the third quarter, along with our growing sales pipeline of both TULSA-PRO® and Sonalleve® products, we remain very well positioned and expect increasing commercial traction throughout the remainder of 2019.”

The Company recorded a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $5,844,134, or $0.05 per common share, compared to a net loss of $5,831,028, or $0.05 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net loss was primarily attributed to an increase in research and development (“R&D”) expenses of $838,446, an increase in selling and distribution expenses of $41,644 and an increase in net finance costs of $30,181. This was offset by a decrease in general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses of $650,206 and an increase in gross profits of $242,959

Expenditures for R&D for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were higher by $838,446 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. Clinical trial costs, materials, share based compensation and salaries and benefits increased by $219,569, $294,225, $33,986, and $244,263, respectively. These increases were due to increased spending and testing for R&D and U.S. regulatory projects, analysis of TACT clinical data, options awarded to employees, increased R&D personnel and a $60,000 decrease in investment tax credits because of lower eligibility for refundable tax credits. Offsetting these amounts were decreases in rent of $57,456 due to the adoption of IFRS 16 resulting in the recognition of lower rental costs. Depreciation expenses increased by $26,762 due to the adoption of IFRS 16 with the depreciation of the right-of-use assets.

G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $650,206 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. Salaries and benefits, consulting fees and travel decreased by $386,996, $386,594 and $24,337, respectively due to no bonuses being awarded to management this quarter, lower G&A project initiatives and decreased travel to customer sites. These costs were offset by an increase in share based compensation of $111,817, due to options awarded to various employees. Depreciation expense increased by $59,759 due to the adoption of IFRS 16 with the depreciation of the right-of-use assets.

Liquidity and Outstanding Share Capital

As at June 30, 2019, the Company had cash of $20,493,470.

As at August 14, 2019, Profound had an unlimited number of authorized common shares with 108,072,939 common shares issued and outstanding.

For complete financial results, please see our filings at www.sedar.com and our website at www.profoundmedical.com .

Conference Call Details

Profound Medical is pleased to invite all interested parties to participate in a conference call today, August 14, 2019, at 4:30 pm. ET during which time the results will be discussed.

Live Call: 1-877-407-9210 (Canada and the United States) 1-201-689-8049 (International) Replay: 1-919-882-2331 Replay ID: 50000



The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under " Webcasts " in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a novel technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities.

TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and commercially launched in key European and other CE mark jurisdictions. TULSA-PRO® is demonstrating to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

In April 2019, Profound announced positive topline results from a multicenter, prospective clinical trial, TACT, which is expected to support its recent application to the FDA for 510(k) clearance to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States.

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

skilmer@profoundmedical.com

T: 647.872.4849





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2019

$ December 31,

2018

$ Assets Current assets Cash 20,493,470 30,687,183 Trade and other receivables 2,934,283 2,686,112 Investment tax credits receivable 480,000 480,000 Inventory 3,611,346 3,631,623 Prepaid expenses and deposits 161,685 434,871 Total current assets 27,680,784 37,919,789 Property and equipment 914,848 1,207,357 Intangible assets 3,449,342 4,013,561 Right-of-use assets 2,408,572 - Goodwill 3,409,165 3,409,165 Total assets 37,862,711 46,549,872 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,339,451 3,912,350 Deferred revenue 420,741 312,558 Long-term debt 3,475,358 1,339,583 Provisions 87,741 1,352,017 Other liabilities 614,285 567,296 Derivative financial instrument 152,423 98,203 Lease liabilities 211,599 - Income taxes payable 164,079 297,353 Total current liabilities 7,465,677 7,879,360 Long-term debt 8,562,737 10,615,662 Deferred revenue 658,026 379,044 Provisions 45,162 49,319 Other liabilities 432,545 1,000,153 Lease liabilities 2,279,037 - Total liabilities 19,443,184 19,923,538 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 120,942,484 120,932,404 Contributed surplus 17,208,040 16,756,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,935 ) (28,703 ) Deficit (119,644,062 ) (111,033,661 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 18,419,527 26,626,334 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 37,862,711 46,549,872





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2019

$ Three

months

ended

June 30,

2018

$ Six

months

ended

June 30,

2019

$ Six

months

ended

June 30,

2018

$ Revenue Products 465,840 170,931 1,813,621 543,425 Services 108,269 42,412 236,276 46,253 574,109 213,343 2,049,897 589,678 Cost of sales 244,066 126,259 777,422 357,334 Gross profit 330,043 87,084 1,272,475 232,344 Operating Expenses Research and development 3,186,355 2,347,909 5,864,101 4,864,690 General and administrative 1,586,323 2,236,529 3,100,436 3,539,733 Selling and distribution 1,154,869 1,113,225 625,524 2,060,127 Total operating expenses 5,927,547 5,697,663 9,590,061 10,464,550 Operating Loss 5,597,504 5,610,579 8,317,586 10,232,206 Other income and expense Finance costs 337,220 313,606 651,905 633,569 Finance income (110,790 ) (117,357 ) (252,671 ) (157,161 ) 226,430 196,249 399,234 476,408 Loss before tax 5,823,934 5,806,828 8,716,820 10,708,614 Income taxes 20,200 24,200 54,000 60,600 Net loss for the period 5,844,134 5,831,028 8,770,820 10,769,214 Other comprehensive loss Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment - net of tax (11,843 ) 57,943 (58,232 ) 14,695 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period 5,832,291 5,888,971 8,712,588 10,783,909 Loss per share Basic and diluted net loss per share 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.12







Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six months

ended

June 30,

2019

$ Six months

ended

June 30,

2018

$ Operating activities Net loss for the period (8,770,820 ) (10,769,214 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 257,299 284,167 Amortization of intangible assets 564,219 564,219 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 204,126 - Share-based compensation 456,427 476,931 Interest and accretion expense 681,258 522,215 Change in deferred rent - 20,670 Deferred revenue 387,165 28,520 Change in fair value of derivative financial instrument 54,220 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (208,911 ) (24,546 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances Investment tax credits receivable - (120,000 ) Trade and other receivables (248,171 ) 3,227,089 Prepaid expenses and deposits 63,186 (93,660 ) Inventory 20,277 (1,144,721 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,612,144 ) (2,320,795 ) Provisions (1,219,114 ) 151,263 Income taxes payable (133,274 ) 62,089 Net cash flow used in operating activities (9,504,257 ) (9,135,773 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares - 34,500,000 Transaction costs paid - (2,455,695 ) Payment of other liabilities (16,203 ) (164,389 ) Payment of long-term debt and interest (534,709 ) (1,953,822 ) Proceeds from share options exercised 5,399 102,375 Payment of lease liabilities (143,943 ) - Total cash (used in) from financing activities (689,456 ) 30,028,469 Net change in cash during the period (10,193,713 ) 20,892,696 Cash – Beginning of period 30,687,183 11,103,223 Cash – End of period 20,493,470 31,995,919







