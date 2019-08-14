Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Reports Record Q2 2019 Revenue of $12.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- Contribution of Crackle Plus for Approximately Half of the Quarter Drives Record Revenue, Increases in Ads Served, and Accelerating Advertising Rates

Pro Forma 2018 Annual Net Revenue of $92.6 Million for Combined Entity

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSS Entertainment) (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand (VOD) networks that provide video content for all screens, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Business Highlights

(Results reflect Crackle Plus joint venture closed on May 14, 2019)

Total revenue of $12.2 million

Net loss of $5.9 million; $5.1 million before preferred dividends

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million

Crackle Plus streaming video joint venture launched

Release of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, a much anticipated film directed by Terry Gilliam

Began production on Season 2 of Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Animal Tales

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $12.2 million compared to $3.1 million in the year-ago period. The year-over-year increase reflects 45 days of Crackle contribution.

Online networks, which includes Crackle, Popcornflix and Pivotshare, generated $10 million in revenue

Television and film distribution generated $2.0 million in revenue

Television and short-form video production generated $0.2 million in revenue

“In the second quarter total revenue was a record $12.2 million, reflecting only 45 days of our ownership of Crackle. Our increased scale is driving advertiser interest,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of CSS Entertainment. “Our ads served on our owned-and-operated networks increased to 681 million in the second quarter, up from 33 million in the year ago quarter, validating the consolidation strategy. Crackle’s eCPM rate is 27% higher than Popcornflix's and we expect to increase our ad rates across all of our online networks over time as we close the gap between Popcornflix and Crackle. These results underscore our excitement for this joint venture.”



Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.6 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to $1.2 million, or 39% of total revenue for the year-ago period. The reduction in the percentage of gross profit was a result of an increase in online networks revenue which has a lower gross profit percentage.

Operating loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.0 million compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million for the year-ago period. The quarterly operating loss reflects certain non-cash or one-time expenses including $0.7 million in non-cash amortization, $1.2 million of transitional expenses related to the Crackle Plus joint venture, and $1.6 million in film library amortization. If such expenses were excluded from SG&A or cost of revenue, the Company would have reported quarterly operating income of $0.5 million.

Net loss was $5.9 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.14 per share in the prior-year second quarter. Excluding preferred dividends, the net loss in the second quarter of 2019 would have been $5.1 million, or approximately $0.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.14 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $1.3 million compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $5.2 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $7.2 million as of December 31, 2018, and outstanding debt of $7.1 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $7.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Crackle Plus Pro Forma Financial Information

CSS Entertainment completed the joint venture launching Crackle Plus on May 14, 2019 (Closing Date). Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Crackle’s financial results are only included in the combined company’s reported financial results from the Closing Date forward and are not reflected in the combined company’s reported financial results for any periods prior to the Closing Date.

In this release, to supplement and aid in an understanding of the combined company’s reported financial results, CSS Entertainment is also providing certain GAAP-based and non-GAAP pro forma financial information of the combined company that includes Crackle’s financial results for the relevant periods prior to the Closing Date, as if the acquisition occurred on January 1, 2018. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Supplementary Information” below and the accompanying financial schedules for more information, including descriptions of any such pro forma measures that may be non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company’s recently filed Amendment No. 1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2019 for further details on pro forma results disclosed herein.

“This was an incredibly productive and busy quarter as we completed the joint venture creating Crackle Plus,” said Mr. Rouhana. “We are now one of the largest ad-supported networks in the industry and have solidified our position as a leader in the high-growth, advertising-supported VOD (AVOD) business. Before we entered into the joint venture agreement, we had identified a number of synergistic opportunities and cost reduction targets, which enabled a smooth integration. As a result, and as detailed in the recently filed Form 8-K/A, we have streamlined the organization, eliminating approximately $65.3 million in total annualized costs on an estimated pro forma combined 2018 net revenue of $92.6 million.”

“The four key areas we identified to reduce costs and improve margins were in technology, marketing, content and SG&A,” continued Mr. Rouhana. “Estimated pro forma reductions of $29.6 million in Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) were primarily due to consolidating technology costs onto a shared platform and replacing fixed fee content agreements with revenue sharing agreements. On the SG&A front, duplicative roles in the operations teams were eliminated, and we streamlined allocated corporate overhead expenses. Our marketing spend was also significantly reduced by excluding certain marketing agreements from transferred assets and using our owned-and-operated networks and brand related social media. These measures resulted in estimated pro forma S&GA annual cost reductions of $35.6 million and $25.3 million in annual pro forma adjusted EBITDA.”

“Now that Crackle is fully integrated, we intend to focus on further acquisitions of online networks, adding to our ad partner network, and growing our film distribution activity,” said Mr. Rouhana. “We also plan to grow our television and short-form video production platform while reducing the risk capital allocated to these projects. We anticipate our proprietary content production contributing more significantly to revenue next year, demonstrating the potential synergies in our business.”

For a discussion of the financial measures presented herein which are not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), see "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the schedules to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

The company presents non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to assist in an analysis of its business. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a growing media company building and acquiring streaming VOD networks that provide content for all screens. CSS Entertainment has a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. CSS Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces long- and short-form content through its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and through APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It uses a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its results of operations and as a supplemental indicator of operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measure that is used is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the understanding of the company’s historical and current financial results and enables the board of directors and management to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions that will directly affect operating decisions and investments. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items or by non-cash items. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the company’s actual operating results included in its condensed consolidated financial statements.

“Adjusted EBITDA” means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation expense, and also includes the gain on bargain purchase of subsidiary and adjustments for other identified charges such as costs incurred to form the company and to prepare for the offering of its Class A common stock to the public, prior to its IPO. Identified charges also include the cost of maintaining a board of directors prior to being a publicly traded company. As the IPO has been completed, director fees will be deducted from Adjusted EBITDA going forward. Adjusted EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be a meaningful indicator of the company’s performance that provides useful information to investors regarding its financial condition and results of operations. The most comparable GAAP measure is operating income.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2019 under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Reconciliation of Unaudited Historical Results to Adjusted EBITDA.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2019, as amended April 30, 2019 and June 4, 2019) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

Tables Follow





Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Combined Statement of Operations

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 (audited) CSS Pro Forma Pro Forma Entertainment Crackle U.S. (1) Adjustments Combined Revenue, net 26,859,519 65,784,308 92,643,827 Cost of revenue 12,345,590 65,558,710 (29,629,305 ) 48,274,995 Gross profit 14,513,929 225,598 29,629,305 44,368,832 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 10,745,235 44,357,633 (35,943,445 ) 19,159,423 Management and license fees 2,666,907 - 6,578,431 9,245,338 Total operating expenses 13,412,142 44,357,633 (29,365,014 ) 28,404,761 Operating (loss) / income before Amortization 1,101,787 (44,132,035 ) 58,994,320 15,964,071 Amortization 326,988 - 4,194,952 4,521,940 Operating (loss) / income 774,799 (44,132,035 ) 54,799,367 11,442,131 Interest income 39,058 - 39,058 Interest expense (388,036 ) - - (388,036 ) Acquisition-related costs (396,793 ) - - (396,793 ) Goodwill impairment expense (8,800,000 ) - (8,800,000 ) Income / (loss) before income taxes and preferred dividends 29,028 (52,932,035 ) 54,799,367 1,896,360 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 874,000 - (363,310 ) 510,690 Net (loss) / income before noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends (844,972 ) (52,932,035 ) 55,162,678 1,385,671 Net (Loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interests 38,100 38,100 Net (loss) / income attributable to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (844,972 ) (52,932,035 ) 55,124,577 1,347,570 Preferred dividends 1,112,910 - - 1,112,910 Net (loss) / income available to common Stockholders $ (1,957,882 ) (52,932,035 ) 55,124,577 234,660 Net (loss) / income per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,944,528 11,944,528 (1) Crackle U.S. financial information presented is for the year ended March 31, 2019, while the Company’s presented financial information is for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given the combined year end dates are within 93 days and the combined periods are the same as per SEC FRM 4560.32, no adjustments have been made to conform the financial statements. See accompanying notes to Pro Forma unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Combined Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

(unaudited)

CSS Pro Forma Pro Forma Entertainment Crackle U.S. Adjustments Combined Revenue, net 2,193,154 15,040,554 - 17,233,708 Cost of revenue 1,632,101 16,992,166 (8,004,622 ) 10,619,645 Gross profit 561,053 (1,951,612 ) 8,004,622 6,614,063 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,822,057 6,237,890 (5,156,864 ) 3,903,083 Management and license fees 219,270 - 1,504,055 1,723,325 Total operating expenses 3,041,327 6,237,890 (3,652,808 ) 5,626,408 Operating (loss) / income before Amortization (2,480,274 ) (8,189,502 ) 11,657,431 987,655 Amortization 205,623 - 1,048,738 1,254,361 Operating (loss) / income (2,685,896 ) (8,189,502 ) 10,608,693 (266,706 ) Interest income 13,525 - - 13,525 Interest expense (141,123 ) - - (141,123 ) Acquisition-related costs (397,935 ) - 397,935 (0 ) Goodwill impairment expense - (4,100,000 ) - (4,100,000 ) (Loss) / income before income taxes and preferred dividends (3,211,430 ) (12,289,502 ) 11,006,628 (4,494,304 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (438,000 ) - (772,316 ) (1,210,316 ) Net (loss) / income before noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends (2,773,430 ) (12,289,502 ) 11,778,945 (3,283,988 ) Net (Loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interests (17,690 ) (17,690 ) Net (loss) / income attributable to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (2,773,430 ) (12,289,502 ) 11,796,634 (3,266,298 ) Preferred dividends 603,307 - - 603,307 Net (loss) / income available to common Stockholders $ (3,376,737 ) (12,289,502 ) 11,796,634 (3,869,605 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) (0.32 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,970,743 11,970,743 See accompanying notes to Pro Forma unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018* 2019 2018* Revenue:

Online networks $ 10,009,078 $ 899,197 $ 10,744,342 $ 1,530,212 Television and film distribution 1,975,711 2,031,818 3,444,990 5,274,965 Television and short-form video production 226,740 229,622 547,695 2,436,161 Total revenue 12,211,529 3,160,637 14,737,027 9,241,338 Less: Television & film distribution returns and allowances (241,047 ) (125,645 ) (573,391 ) (445,994 ) Net revenue 11,970,482 3,034,992 14,163,636 8,795,344 Cost of revenue 8,321,994 1,806,266 9,954,095 4,926,971 Gross profit 3,648,488 1,228,726 4,209,541 3,868,373 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,700,424 2,493,625 7,522,481 5,143,022 Amortization 729,991 24,078 935,614 48,155 Management and license fees 1,195,520 293,689 1,414,790 865,084 Total operating expenses 6,625,935 2,811,392 9,872,885 6,056,261 Operating (loss) (2,977,447 ) (1,582,666 ) (5,663,344 ) (2,187,888 ) Interest income 12,024 3,472 25,549 3,647 Interest expense (146,359 ) (97,263 ) (287,482 ) (118,818 ) Acquisition-related costs (2,258,801 ) - (2,656,736 ) (45,300 ) (Loss) before income taxes and preferred dividends (5,370,583 ) (1,676,457 ) (8,582,013 ) (2,348,359 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (253,000 ) (9,000 ) (691,000 ) 204,000 Net (loss) before noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends (5,117,583 ) (1,667,457 ) (7,891,013 ) (2,552,359 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 513 - 513 - Net (loss) attributable to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (5,118,096 ) (1,667,457 ) (7,891,526 ) (2,552,359 ) Less: Preferred dividends 797,981 - 1,401,288 - Net (loss) available to common stockholders $ (5,916,077 ) $ (1,667,457 ) (9,292,814 ) (2,552,359 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.21 ) * In accordance with ASC Subtopic 805-50 "Transactions between entities under common control", results of operations for the 2018 period have been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisition of A Plus on December 28, 2018 to furnish comparative information as required. The effects of intra-entity transactions have been eliminated as a part of the consolidation, where applicable. See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss available to common stockholders, as reported $ (5,916,077 ) $ (1,667,457 ) $ (9,292,814 ) $ (2,552,359 ) Preferred dividends 797,981 - 1,401,288 - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (253,000 ) (9,000 ) (691,000 ) 204,000 Other Taxes 50,465 - 331,675 - Interest expense, net of interest income 134,335 93,791 261,933 115,171 Film library and program rights amortization, included in cost of revenue (non-cash) 1,595,768 1,168,393 2,466,894 2,622,532 Share-based compensation expense 275,097 239,005 490,944 493,200 Acquisition-related costs and other one-time consulting fees 2,258,801 50,000 2,656,736 145,300 Reserve for bad debt & video returns 218,111 178,164 518,515 586,144 Amortization 729,991 37,111 935,614 74,221 Transitional Expenses (a) 1,241,353 - 1,241,353 - All other nonrecurring costs 144,150 122,276 187,055 122,278 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,276,975 $ 212,283 $ 508,193 $ 1,810,487

PART I: FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1: Financial Statements

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2019

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,455,013 $ 6,451,758 Restricted cash 750,000 750,000 Accounts receivable, net 19,722,755 12,841,099 Prepaid expenses 1,459,473 218,736 Inventory, net 273,623 262,068 Goodwill 12,466,680 2,537,079 Indefinite lived intangible assets 42,651,470 12,163,943 Intangible assets, net 23,039,766 2,971,637 Film library, net 31,179,409 25,338,502 Due from affiliated companies 5,111,923 1,213,436 Programming costs, net 14,015,404 12,790,489 Program rights 981,830 - Deferred tax asset 1,253,000 452,000 Other assets, net 322,873 356,221 Total assets $ 157,683,219 $ 78,346,968 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current maturities of commercial loan $ 1,000,000 $ 1,000,000 Commercial loan and revolving line of credit, net of unamortized deferred finance cost of $295,255 and $334,554, respectively 6,121,411 6,582,113 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,449,712 5,078,805 Ad Representation fees payable 3,772,084 - Film library acquisition obligations 5,553,100 2,715,600 Programming Obligations 7,300,862 - Accrued participation costs 1,114,157 1,539,139 Other liabilities 147,107 414,506 Deferred revenue - 6,469 Total liabilities 43,458,433 17,336,632 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Equity Stockholder's Equity: Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $.0001 par value, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,338,002 and 918,497 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, redemption value of $33,450,050 and $22,962,425, respectively 134 92 Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized; 4,247,706 shares issued, 4,173,471 outstanding 423 421 Class B common stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,813,938 shares issued and outstanding 782 782 Additional paid-in capital 84,995,345 59,360,583 Subsidiary convertible preferred stock 36,350,000 - Retained (deficit) earnings (7,011,627 ) 2,281,187 Class A common stock held in treasury, at cost (74,235 shares) (632,729 ) (632,729 ) Total stockholders' equity 113,702,328 61,010,336 Noncontrolling interests 522,458 - Total Equity

114,224,786 61,010,336 Total liabilities and equity $ 157,683,219 $ 78,346,968 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



