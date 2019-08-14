Usio Announces Record Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Revenues up 14% year-over-year to a Quarterly Record $7.2 Million



Growth of ACH, PayFac and Prepaid driven by continued technological innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO ), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019, which ended June 30, 2019.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Results for the second quarter reflect the strength of the broad FinTech platform we have built and the wide range of payment solutions we offer. Revenue growth accelerated modestly from the previous quarter, reflecting entirely organic growth and full integration of our previous acquisitions. Total dollars processed in the second quarter were $876 million. We experienced growth in all of our business segments, including nearly triple digit year-over-year growth within our prepaid card business line. ACH revenues were up as transaction volume continues to run at nearly double the rate of overall industry growth. This quarter we also recorded initial revenue from certain new products and incremental revenues from some of our other promising growth initiatives. Usio has a long history of technological innovation, and it is encouraging to see the investment in our growth initiatives taking root. We have maintained our financial strength, although the bottom line was impacted by continued investment in our growth initiatives. The new branding introduced at the July 1 Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony represents the start of a new era at Usio, and we are confident that we will mark this historic occasion with a strong year of building shareholder value.”

Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Revenues were $7.2 million for the second quarter, up 14% compared to the same period last year. Revenues were up in all of our business segments, ACH, card and prepaid.

Gross profits were $1.6 million, up 19% from $1.3 million in the same period last year and gross margins expanded to 21.9% in the second quarter, nearly a full point better than 21.0% in the same period last year.

Operating loss was $1.3 million for the quarter compared to a $1.0 million operating loss in the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of approximately $400,000, up marginally from a year ago.

Net loss for the quarter was $1.3 million, or ($0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million or ($0.09) per share in the same year ago period.

Total dollars processed in the quarter were up 7% to a quarterly record $876 million.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 were $3.3 million and the Company remains debt free.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal 2019

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $13.7 million, up 13.3% from the same period of fiscal 2018. All of the growth in fiscal 2019 is organic growth. Gross profits in the first six months of 2019 were $3.0 million, up 14% from the first half of fiscal 2018. Gross margins over the first half of this fiscal year were 21.5%, an improvement over gross margins for the first half of 2018 and driven by product mix. The operating loss for the first six months of 2019 was $2.3 million, compared to $2.1 million for the first six months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019 was a loss of $0.7 million, up just slightly from $0.5 million for the comparable period in 2018. The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.3 million or ($0.18) per share compared to a net loss of $2.1 million or ($0.17) per share compared for the first half of 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio’s management will host a conference call with a live webcast on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-883-3890. International callers should call +1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s websites: www.usio.com/invest .

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 28, 2019. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10133679.



About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.



Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

joeh@gregoryfca.com

610-228-2110

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,276,511 $ 2,695,177 Accounts receivable, net 1,568,905 1,214,355 Settlement processing assets 35,640,174 44,139,861 Prepaid expenses and other 201,575 101,722 Note receivable, net 108,750 108,750 Current assets before merchant reserves 40,795,915 48,259,865 Merchant reserves 11,074,891 12,645,803 Total current assets 51,870,806 60,905,668 Property and equipment, net 1,782,323 1,932,660 Other assets: Intangibles, net 3,176,427 3,676,427 Deferred tax asset 1,394,000 1,394,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,614,006 — Other assets 312,780 306,757 Total other assets 7,497,213 5,377,184 Total Assets $ 61,150,342 $ 68,215,512 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 239,325 $ 308,178 Accrued expenses 1,593,824 1,388,196 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 246,758 — Settlement processing obligations 35,640,174 44,139,861 Deferred revenues 150,000 20,000 Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 37,870,081 45,856,235 Merchant reserve obligations 11,074,891 12,645,803 Total current liabilities 48,944,972 58,502,038 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,519,276 — Deferred rent — 79,748 Total liabilities 51,464,248 58,581,786 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,008,577 and 17,129,680 issued, and 16,899,281 and 16,043,630 outstanding at June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018, respectively 186,439 185,561 Additional paid-in capital 76,558,492 74,568,627 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,109,296 and 1,086,050 shares at June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,864,061 ) (1,813,546 ) Deferred compensation (5,810,035 ) (6,270,675 ) Accumulated deficit (59,384,741 ) (57,036,241 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,686,094 9,633,726 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 61,150,342 $ 68,215,512

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues $ 7,157,379 $ 6,283,875 $ 13,745,411 $ 12,127,540 Cost of services 5,591,534 4,964,260 10,843,835 9,537,018 Gross profit 1,565,845 1,319,615 2,901,576 2,590,522 Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation 356,103 298,477 639,511 672,855 Other expenses 1,970,555 1,595,276 3,632,294 3,093,927 Depreciation and amortization 496,994 457,276 983,542 915,939 Total operating expenses 2,823,652 2,351,029 5,255,347 4,682,721 Operating (loss) (1,257,807 ) (1,031,414 ) (2,353,771 ) (2,092,199 ) Other income: Interest income 22,620 15,396 45,694 26,917 Other income (expense) (424 ) (420 ) (423 ) (1,962 ) Other income and (expense), net 22,196 14,976 45,271 24,955 (Loss) before income taxes (1,235,611 ) (1,016,438 ) (2,308,500 ) (2,067,244 ) Income taxes 40,000 19,000 40,000 19,000 Net (Loss) $ (1,275,611 ) $ (1,035,438 ) $ (2,348,500 ) $ (2,086,244 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 13,041,799 12,075,580 12,831,828 12,124,538 Diluted 13,041,799 12,075,580 12,831,828 12,124,538

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (2,348,500 ) $ (2,086,244 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 483,542 415,939 Amortization 500,000 500,001 Provision for loss on note receivable — 72,500 Non-cash stock-based compensation 639,511 672,855 Amortization of warrant costs 17,970 — Issuance of stock to consultant for services — 7,911 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (354,550 ) 30,280 Prepaid expenses and other (99,853 ) (65,661 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (2,614,006 ) — Other assets (6,023 ) (144,722 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 136,772 (167,581 ) Operating lease liabilities 2,766,034 — Merchant reserves (1,570,912 ) (195,163 ) Deferred revenue 130,000 50,000 Deferred rent (79,748 ) 27,416 Net cash (used) by operating activities (2,399,763 ) (882,469 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (333,205 ) (431,815 ) Net cash (used) by investing activities (333,205 ) (431,815 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses 1,793,905 — Purchases of treasury stock (50,515 ) (959,076 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 1,743,390 (959,076 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and merchant reserves (989,578 ) (2,273,360 ) Cash, cash equivalents and merchant reserves, beginning of year 15,340,980 19,778,022 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $ 14,351,402 $ 17,504,662 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ — $ — Income taxes 72,081 49,000

USIO, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES in STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)





Common Stock Shares Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Treasury Stock Deferred Compensation Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholder's Equity Balance at December 31, 2018 17,129,680 $ 185,561 $ 74,568,627 $ (1,813,546 ) $ (6,270,675 ) $ (57,036,241 ) $ 9,633,726 Issuance of common stock, public offering 769,230 769 1,793,136 — — — 1,793,905 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 62,222 62 58,551 — — — 58,613 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 224,795 — 224,795 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (21,822 ) — — (21,822 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,072,889 ) (1,072,889 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 17,961,132 $ 186,392 $ 76,429,299 $ (1,835,368 ) $ (6,045,880 ) $ (58,109,130 ) $ 10,625,313 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 53,445 53 133,462 — — — 133,515 Warrant compensation cost — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 222,585 — 222,585 Reversal of deferred compensation that did not vest (6,000 ) (6 ) (13,254 ) — 13,260 — — Purchase of treasury stock — — — (28,693 ) — — (28,693 ) Net (loss) for the quarter — — — — — (1,275,611 ) (1,275,611 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 18,008,577 $ 186,439 $ 76,558,492 $ (1,864,061 ) $ (5,810,035 ) $ (59,384,741 ) $ 9,686,094 Balance at December 31, 2017 16,874,235 $ 186,299 $ 74,041,083 $ (831,059 ) $ (7,012,544 ) $ (53,260,426 ) $ 13,123,353 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 68,889 69 147,231 — — — 147,300 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 227,078 — 227,078 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (956,134 ) — — (956,134 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,050,806 ) (1,050,806 ) Balance at March 31, 2018 16,943,124 $ 186,368 $ 74,188,314 $ (1,787,193 ) $ (6,785,466 ) $ (54,311,232 ) $ 11,490,791 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 28,223 28 74,319 — — — 74,347 Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted 100,000 100 179,900 — (180,000 ) — — Issuance of common stock, restricted 5,000 5 7,906 — — — 7,911 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 229,655 — 229,655 Reversal of deferred compensation that did not vest (6,667 ) (1,000 ) (16,000 ) — 11,475 — (5,525 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — (2,942 ) — — (2,942 ) Net (loss) for the quarter — — — — — (1,035,438 ) (1,035,438 ) Balance at June 30, 2018 17,069,680 $ 185,501 $ 74,434,439 $ (1,790,135 ) $ (6,724,336 ) $ (55,346,670 ) $ 10,758,799





USIO, INC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Operating (Loss) $ (1,257,807 ) $ (1,031,414 ) $ (2,353,771 ) $ (2,058,855 ) Depreciation and amortization 496,994 457,276 983,542 915,939 EBITDA (760,813 ) (574,138 ) (1,370,229 ) (1,142,916 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net 356,103 298,477 639,511 639,511 Adjusted EBITDA $ (404,710 ) $ (275,661 ) $ (730,718 ) $ (503,405 ) Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins: Revenues $ 7,157,379 $ 6,283,875 $ 13,745,411 $ 12,127,540 Adjusted EBITDA (404,710 ) (275,661 ) (730,718 ) (503,405 ) Adjusted EBITDA margins -5.7 % -4.4 % -5.3 % -4.2 %



