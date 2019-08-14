UPDATE – North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) welcomes Dan Gofman as new Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, today announced that Dan Gofman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). In this new leadership role, Mr. Gofman will develop NAPA’s M&A strategy, including identifying, analyzing and executing acquisition opportunities as NAPA continues to expand its anesthesia services footprint across the country.



Mr. Gofman was most recently a senior investment banker in the healthcare group at Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets in New York City. He brings extensive healthcare M&A experience, including more than a decade of advising and transacting with partner-owned, physician-led and private equity-backed physician practice management and other healthcare services organizations around the country. Prior to Cain Brothers, Mr. Gofman was in the healthcare investment banking groups at Barclays and Bear Stearns.

John Bugos, Chief Financial Officer of NAPA, said, “NAPA is very pleased to welcome Dan Gofman, as we continue to focus on building out our leadership team, and bringing the best anesthesia practices into the NAPA family. This new position indicates our commitment to investing behind the growth engine at NAPA. With Dan’s leadership, we are committed to building additional scale in our current markets, while extending NAPA’s reach into new regions across the US. The expertise that Dan brings to our platform, will add significant value to help accelerate our strategic goals.”

“I’m very excited to join NAPA and partner with such an incredibly talented leadership team, the NAPA physicians and our investors, to accelerate growth during an opportunistic time in the physician services markets. After dedicating significant time in board rooms and advising groups across the country, I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a market leader, to help capitalize on the significant runway to execute M&A and other initiatives at NAPA,” said Mr. Gofman.

Mr. Gofman earned MBA and BS degrees with honors distinction in Finance and Accounting from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

Media Contact

Nayeem Sayed, Vice President of Marketing

North American Partners in Anesthesia

P: (516) 945-3176

E: NSayed@napaanesthesia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b815d997-166b-4812-82a8-dc3e7f5935ee

Dan Gofman Dan Gofman has joined NAPA as Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.