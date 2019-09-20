Prefabricated Custom Ballistic Rated Security Booths, Access Control Guard Booths, Border Patrol Booths, Shelters
Ballistic Rated Security Booth
Ballistic Rated Security Booths, Access Control Guard Booths. and other Ballistic Rated Structure Sales Are Skyrocketing
MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public & Private Outcry for Increased Security Is Now Deafening & Will Not Be Silenced. Experienced UL Ballistic Structure Manufacturers Are Scaling Up.
MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors contributing to this growth are increases in Global Terrorism / Illegal Immigration / Opioid Epidemic / Tariff Imbalance / Geo Political Unrest/ Drug Smuggling / Arms Smuggling / Mental Illness-Serial Killers / Stadium Security / Corporate Office Security / College-University-K-12 Security / Airport Security / Bus Terminal Security / Port Security /
M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters,Ballistic Rated Booths, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Correctional Facilities and Jail/ Prison / Police Modular Steel Holding Cells, and Miscellaneous Metals and Custom Steel Railings and Stairs.
