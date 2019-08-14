Products Could Replace Plastic Wrap

Lékué joins the Zero-Waste movement with products to help consumers ditch the disposable plastic habit. The average American generates 4.4 pounds of trash every day according to EPA statistics. That means, every person in the USA, on average, produces more than 1,600 pounds of garbage per year. About half of it ends up in landfills.



“Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of how single-use plastic products are negatively impacting our environment and they are actively searching for quality, easy and inexpensive solutions,” said Tara Steffen, Marketing VP for Lékué USA. “Lékué has responded to the zero-waste movement by creating a category of tools that consumers can use to help them ditch their plastic addiction and save money.”

The Lékué leakproof Jar to Go, water bottle and Lunch to Go items lead the category with reusable food and beverage containers. The Lékué platinum silicone stretch top lids are the brand’s replacement for plastic wrap. Silicone is not a plastic, it is made from silicon, a natural resource found in rock and sand. The silicone lids are expected to last for 10 years, saving consumers money and greatly reducing waste. The stretch top lids are heat resistant, dishwasher safe, non-toxic and BPA free. They fit on containers of different diameters and even wrap around foods such as watermelons, oranges and onions. The stretch tops, unlike plastic wrap, don’t rip or tangle up.

Lékué, an innovative Spanish brand, offers practical solutions for the kitchen by manufacturing silicone cookware, bakeware, and kitchenware for the whole family. Find out more or purchase at www.lekueusa.com

Lékué USA, 802 Centerpoint Blvd. New Castle, DE 19720, 302-326-4805

