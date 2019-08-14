Department of Energy to Provide $27.6 Million for Data Science Research in Chemical and Materials Sciences

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $27.6 million in funding over the next three years for targeted research in data science to accelerate discovery in chemistry and material sciences. The 19 awards—14 to universities and 5 to DOE national laboratories—will advance the application of modern data science techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop new materials and chemical processes.

“The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other data science techniques is creating new opportunities for advances in chemistry and material sciences,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “This research promises to yield important discoveries relevant to energy and a range of other technologies, while keeping America in the forefront of data science applications.”

Research will focus on developing a predictive understanding of materials and chemical properties and processes. It is expected to lead to the development of new catalysts, alloys, superconductors, and methods of chemical separation and materials synthesis, among other advances, with important potential impact on energy production, delivery, and use.

Awards were selected based on competitive peer review under a DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement and companion announcement for DOE laboratories, both titled, “Data Science for Discovery in Chemical and Materials Sciences,” and sponsored by the Office of Basic Energy Sciences within the Department’s Office of Science.

Funding for Fiscal Year 2019 totals $16.5 million, with outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. A list of awards can be found here.

