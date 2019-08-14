Pacific Dental Services® Earns Coveted Spot on the Inc. 5000 for an Impressive 14th Year

Leading dental support organization (DSO) recognized as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) announces it has once again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Pacific Dental Services, a leading DSO that provides business and administrative support for over 750 dental practices in 21 states, has now been named on the Inc. 5000 an impressive 14 times. Most notably, PDS is one of only four companies that has placed on the Inc. 5000 14 times, joining Pinnacle Group, WMK, and Jarret Logistics Systems. Click here for the full list.



“We’re honored to have earned a place on the Inc. 5000 14 times,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder & CEO of Pacific Dental Services. “Our primary purpose is to help our supported owner dentists keep their patients healthier and happier. We appreciate this recognition as we strive to be the provider of choice in all the markets we serve. Although PDS is national in scope, we remain committed to each one of our supported dentists and their individual dental practices so they can continue to create the Perfect Patient Experience®, one patient at a time.”



PDS is focused on its commitment to competitive growth and clinical excellence, and has made significant investments to enhance the tools and resources for their supported practices. A key dental differentiator for PDS-supported dentists is their patient-centric approach in providing same-day dentistry for adult and pediatric patients. PDS-supported dental practices offer patients modern dentistry with proven technology with the use of CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), digital x-rays, laser, online scheduling, and the VELscope® Enhanced Oral Assessment System, among other technologies at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care. In addition, patients are offered integrated specialties under one roof, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Hygiene, and Pediatric Dentistry.



Since its inception in 1994, PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. Their primary purpose is to provide support so that clinicians can focus on providing oral health care to their patients to keep them healthier and happier. This includes educating patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.





About Pacific Dental Services®





Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 650 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS aims to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve, helping supported dentists to develop Patients for Life™.

