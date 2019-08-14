Jekyll & Hyde Project Build of the Porsche 991.2 GTS Produces 567HP - More than even a 911 GT3 or 911 GT3 RS

BGB Motorsports Jekyll and Hyde Build 991.2 Carrera GTS BGB Motorsports BGB Motorsports 991.2 Carrera GTS Bucket Seats with Harness

BGB Motorsports Takes the Porsche 991.2 Carrera GTS And Safely Creates The Ultimate Sleeper In The Form Of A Dual Purposed 567 HP Daily Driver Track Weapon.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGB Motorsports Jekyll and Hyde project build of the Porsche 911 GTS is Now For Sale delivering one rightful owner The Ultimate Porsche Driving Experience! Producing more power and torque than even the 911 GT3 or 911 GT3 RS, this car has every single box checked for the true enthusiast’s bucket list. With over $40K invested, this car is available at a steep discount with less than 2 hours of running time since the project was completed – all upgraded parts are essentially brand new!

How do you turn an ordinary 911 Carrera road car into a dual purpose street and track weapon that has two usable back seats? Can you create something equally as capable but less conspicuous than a traditional 911 GT3 for the street and race track? Last year Florida based Porsche specialists BGB Motorsports committed to the task of taking a 911 Carrera road car and uncorking it to run with its more track oriented big brother.

Porsche’s 911 991.2 drivetrain offerings have been completely revised to feature 3.0 liter turbocharged flat 6 engines that provide an increase in horsepower but far more torque than previous 911 Carrera offerings. The project therefore presented itself with an unfair advantage because torque is what gets you out of the corners and headed down the straightaways and the 2017 and newer Porsche 911 Carreras have plenty of it! The new turbo charged engine architecture allowed for triple digit power and torque gains from simple bolt-on modifications.

Improvements were made in the areas of safety, suspension and braking to round out the project’s scope but the exterior was left untouched to maintain the sleeper appearance. The car was then taken to an event at Daytona International Speedway and the Formula 1 track at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas to put the experiment to the test and provide real world feedback on the race track. Click to read full article here.

With a near 15 year history of providing Porsche 911 crate engine swaps, they continue to be pioneers in motorsports. The group operates as a customer and retail oriented business, building and supporting racecars that run under the IMSA, PCA, SCCA and Porsche BMW Owners Club sanctioning bodies. Since inception their focus has been on selling vehicles and parts developed for racing for Porsche 911s and Caymans, fully pursuing the adage “win on Sunday, sell on Monday.” Click to read full article here.

This 567 HP 991.2 Carrara GTS is the protégé of that. Built specifically as a shop car this offers one customer the very unique opportunity to take delivery and ownership directly from BGM Motorsports before another like-minded individual has the chance to clock track time and laps in all its glory on track. Candidly referenced as the “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” and setting aside its racing yelling is truly is the definition of sleeper. Additionally it doesn’t take a pile of cash to buy it either! Traditional financing by an approved bank or credit union can get the job done. For inquiries contact info@teambgb.com

About BGB Motorsports

Started as an ambitious professional motorsports business they began a stand-alone professional race team that contested 10 years of IMSA Championships, winning one in 2012 and 2013 before becoming the nation’s largest producer of 911 3.8 and 4.0 liter engine swaps into Porsche Caymans. With over 30 plus Caymans running around the world today they are specialists in transmission swaps as well, having brought to life the world’s only 6-speed manual 991.1 GT3RS and the world’s only Cayman GT4 road car with a PDK transmission; in 2013 they were the first and last people to run a Porsche Cayman in the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona and to this day they maintain close ties with the Porsche dealerships and Porsche Motorsports North America. They offer a full line up of performance parts, tuning, and upgrades for your Porsche streetcar, occasional DE track day or track warrior. There is not a more trusted motorsports group name in the business. Visit http://teambgb.com for more info.



