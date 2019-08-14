Silver Air Adds Newly Signed Gulfstream G550 Based in Los Angeles

Silver Air Expands PURE Jet Management Charter Fleet with 18 Passenger Heavy Jet

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has added a newly signed Gulfstream G550 to its charter fleet. The G550 is available for immediate charter out of Van Nuys, California (VNY).

Expanding Silver Air’s charter fleet, the G550 is a long-range heavy jet equipped for world-class global business travel. Its 18-passenger configuration is equipped with complete business and entertainment amenities including both domestic and global in-flight Wi-Fi. The jet has a maximum range of 6,500 nm and comfortably sleeps eight, making it ideal for long-range domestic or international travel.

A 360-view of the G550’s interior can be seen here: bit.ly/SAg5503d.

“Silver Air is excited to bring on this beautiful G550 under PURE Jet Management,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “Beautifully appointed and designed, this G550’s brand new paint scheme and interior choices are absolutely meticulous inside and out. It is a stellar addition to our fleet as we continue to grow in our LA region as well as Dallas, Florida and NYC.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of long-range Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/ .

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir , www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir , and www.instagram.com/FlySilverAir .

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Media Contact:

Van Holmes

For Silver Air

van.holmes@specpr.com

