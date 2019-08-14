Demand for Secure Access, Hybrid IT and Zero Trust Drive Pulse Secure to Double-Digit Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software defined Secure Access solutions, today announced that growing demand for hybrid IT and Zero Trust Secure Access, resulted in double digit deal volume growth in the first half of 2019. Additionally, the company announced significant achievements in product innovation, channel programs, customer service and talent acquisition.



“Our sales growth demonstrates that we offer the most flexible and robust platform for Secure Access. We are ideally positioned to capitalize on expansion in the marketplace and accelerate demand for our suites for the rest of this year and into 2020,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure, noting a recent IDG survey finding that 91% of enterprises plan to increase Secure Access expenditures over the next 18 months.

“With the launch of our new Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution, we significantly advanced our Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities offered by our industry-leading portfolio,” Ramakrishna added. “Fueling our achievements across product innovation, sales and customer service is our strong culture of respect, integrity, commitment and humility, which helped earn us a spot in the top San Francisco Bay Area workplaces for the second year running.”

Pulse Secure is uniquely positioned to bring together crucial secure access functions with required interoperability for hybrid IT and multi-cloud. Key milestones behind the company’s outstanding growth for 1H2019 include:

Pulse Secure Access Suites sales grew by 98% year over year; nearly twice the demand for suites over last year

Pulse Secure realized double-digit deal volume growth, including new products and service business, with subscriptions increasing by 44%

Bookings included the highest number of deals greater than $100,000 in Pulse Secure history

Pulse One Manager, including mobile security, cloud security and single sign-on, grew by more than 50%

Network Access Control (NAC) business grew by 45% year over year across federal, Europe and Middle East markets, and we were recognized as a top 3 enterprise NAC provider

New offerings were launched, including Pulse SDP, extended support and onsite services, and a global solution training and certification program

New Access Now partner program designed to accelerate channel sales and service opportunities while advancing MSSP enablement

Industry Net Promoter Score (NPS) rating increased to 52, with a customer renewal rate of over 92%

Product Innovation Extends Zero Trust Network Access for Hybrid IT

Announced in February, the Pulse SDP solution integrates Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture within the award-winning Pulse Secure Access platform, offering customers a flexible path to SDP. This approach extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT with enhanced usability, deployment flexibility, automated provisioning and reduced cost of ownership. Pulse SDP offers dual-mode VPN and SDP architecture to provide single-pane-of-glass secure access management with uniform policy management and granular, stateful access enforcement across data center and cloud applications.

Growth, Culture and Engagement Attract Top Talent

The Pulse Secure focus on individual growth, employee engagement and corporate culture continues to attract top talent globally. Pulse Secure has increased its global workforce by 5% across support, engineering, sales and marketing and institutionalized professional development across all disciplines, with participation increasing by 60%. In addition, the company’s local charitable programs are seeing an employee participation rate increase of nearly 50%.

“Credit for the traction we are enjoying in the marketplace today goes to our people and the culture that supports and empowers them,” said Ramakrishna. “I am proud of our team’s ability to manage growth and meet evolving customer requirements. It’s their competence, business rigor and fantastic attitude that continues to accelerate the growth of Pulse Secure.”

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 20,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net .

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure achieves double-digit sales volume in 1H-2019 #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #security

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook .



Media Contact:

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.