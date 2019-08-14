President swears in new Council of Republic member

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 14 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Wednesday swore in André Gaspar Mendes de Carvalho as new member of the Council of the Republic.,

Praising the experience of André Mendes de Carvalho, the president João Lourenço said he expected the best advice of the new member.

In his turn, André Mendes de Carvalho, also leader of the opposition CASA-CE coalition, pledged to contribute to the agenda of the President of the Republic.

Members of the Council of the Republic are the vice-president of the Republic, the National Assembly speaker, Constitutional Court chief Justice, heads of political parties or coalitions with parliamentary seat, the attorney general and 10 citizens appointed by the president of the Republic

