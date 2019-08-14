Ambary Gardens Announces Updated Incentives to Its Affiliate Program

/EIN News/ -- Kittredge, CO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD and hemp products retailer Ambary Gardens announces updates to its long-established affiliate program. Affiliates can now earn up to 15% commission while promoting a quality CBD brand, and the program is free to join.

"It's our hope that our affiliate partners find that promoting a high quality, reputable brand like Ambary Gardens is rewarding financially and enhances their own brand reputation. Aggressive partners earn commissions in excess of $50,000 per year," said Steve Cohen, Founder and CEO of Ambary.

The company isn’t new to the scene. Ambary has been greenhouse growing its own industrial hemp since 2014. Since then, Ambary has steadily built its reputation for quality products, as verified by third-party testing.

Affiliates can highlight Ambary products on their online stores via text links, banner ads or product links on their website. Ambary provides all the creative assets needed to get started. Affiliates also receive top-tier tracking tools and detailed sales commission reporting.

Ambary has established a full line of CBD products, including full-spectrum CBD oils, CBD topicals, and water-soluble extracts, with new products always in the pipeline. Recently, the company introduced a new CBD Massage Oil and Extra Strength CBD Softgels.

Interested parties can apply to become an affiliate on Ambary’s website.





About Ambary Gardens

Founded in 2014, Ambary Gardens is an established provider of CBD and hemp products. Its mission is to provide next-generation products that will demonstrate rapid delivery and greater efficacy for more comfortable living and well-being to all customers.

Barb Batt Ambary Gardens 303-679-6328 marketing@ambarygardens.com



