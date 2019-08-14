Dr. Daniel Amen’s “Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades” Helps Students, Parents and Teachers Sync Up for Better Success

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regardless of who you are, or what you have encountered, you are not stuck with the brain you have; you can be empowered to change it for the better. This is the mantra of 10-time New York Times bestselling author and clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Amen, whose 40th book, “Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades,” (BenBella Books, Sept. 2019), releases Sept. 17.



Amen originally wrote the manuscript in 1982, for “Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades,” after finishing top in his class in undergraduate college and medical school. This revamped version, released nearly 40 years later, is updated with editorial contributions from his teenage daughter, Chloe Amen, 16, and niece, Alizé Castellanos, 14.

“I was not a good student in middle school or high school, so in order to make it through college and medical school I literally had to develop brain health strategies that propelled me from being a bad student, to a great student. The transformation was so remarkable I wrote a book about it so other students could duplicate my success.” said Amen. “Given that it was 35 years since I was a student and technology has changed many things about studying, I asked my daughter Chloe and niece Alizé to help me update it, as they are both great students. Their tips are invaluable to the book.”

Known for his work in treating the most complex psychiatric issues through Amen Clinics , which hold the world’s largest database of functional brain scans on behavior, Amen says students don’t need to have a scan to determine the type of brain they have in order to find a path to success. The book includes resources to take a self-assessment quiz that will provide insights into knowing your brain type. Amen’s research indicates there are five brain types: balanced, spontaneous, persistent, sensitive and cautious, or some combination of these types. Once your brain type is determined, the book outlines recommendations that can help you boost memory, improve focus, remove negative thinking, prepare for test taking and increase productivity with studying.

“Students will not only learn their brain types, but also the brain types of their teachers through this book,” said Amen. “Knowing your teacher’s brain type is crucial to better communication when you need help and in understanding exactly what’s required to get your grades where they need to be.”

For parents, Amen says the book is absolutely crucial whether your child is struggling, surviving or thriving in school, especially since according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death among teenagers.

“With increased social pressure from social media, and test performance requirements from schools to get accepted into colleges, stress is at an all-time high for students. What’s worse is that our children are experiencing this at a time when their brains are not fully developed and won’t be until their mid-to-late 20s,” said Amen. “Parents need to be their child’s frontal lobes, which is the part of the brain that is responsible for emotions, judgment, problem solving and essentially the control panel of the brain. We must act proactively by being protective of their environment, nutrition, physical, spiritual and mental health. If we fail to pay attention to these factors then we start seeing behavior problems, depression and anxiety. This book is a simple step in the right direction to make your child’s life more healthy, and it all starts with a healthy brain.”

“Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades,” is available wherever books are sold. To learn more and receive free gifts visit: www.changeyourbrainchangeyourgrades.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad2670df-cf44-4dc5-a900-70fb28e3bcc5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15562b4e-c074-4c1f-87ad-1b2e2f12efca

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity

Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades “Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades,” (BenBella Books, Sept. 2019) helps students find success in learning and life. Dr. Daniel Amen Daniel Amen, MD, is a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, physician, professor and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. He is a double board-certified child and adult psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics, Inc., which has eight clinics across the country with one of the highest published success rates for treating complex psychiatric issues with the world’s largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, with more than 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.