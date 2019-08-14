SupplyCore Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

2019 marks the 9th time SupplyCore has been recognized

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, IL, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine has revealed that SupplyCore Inc, a supply chain management and technology solutions integrator and federal defense contractor headquartered in Rockford, Illinois, is #4228 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Our success is our customers’ success. Our associates, suppliers and partners work hand in glove with our customers worldwide to ensure the readiness needs of our military and its allies are realized,” said President & CEO Peter Provenzano. “As we grow, our pursuits remain customer focused. We are grateful to all our stakeholders for their efforts that contribute to sustaining customer readiness.”

This is not the first time SupplyCore has been recognized by Inc. magazine. For the past four years, SupplyCore has made the Inc. 5000. Previous to that, SupplyCore was recognized within the elite Inc. 500 five separate times, allowing for the company’s induction into the Inc. Hall of Fame. In total, SupplyCore has been honored as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States nine different times. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied over the years to Inc.’s ranking, only 0.5% of companies have made the exclusive list nine times. In addition, SupplyCore is one of 241 Illinois companies and the only Rockford-based company to make the 2019 list.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. To view SupplyCore’s profile, visit www.inc.com/profile/supplycore.



About SupplyCore Inc.



Founded in 1987, SupplyCore Inc. is a supply chain and technology integrator and small business federal defense contractor providing key support to the U.S. military and its allies. With market segments in Base Operations Supply and domestic and international Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and crisis. Core competencies include global supply chain management and performance-based logistics executed in a variety of environments. A member of the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame, SupplyCore was named in 2019—for the fourth consecutive year—to the Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in America. SupplyCore also includes MPOWR®, its software and innovation division. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

