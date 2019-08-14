Cubii Takes No. 180 on Inc. 500 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Ranking Follows Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,142% for the Company

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Cubii (Fitness Cubed), the maker of the Cubii compact seated elliptical that helps people stay active and gain mobility with low-impact exercise, ranked No. 180 on its annual Inc. 500 list. Cubii was also recognized as the 6th fastest-growing company from Chicago on the Inc. 500 list.

The Inc. 500 is a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, and companies including Microsoft, Domino’s Pizza, Yelp, and Zillow gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 500.

“After many years of continued growth, it’s beyond exciting to earn this highly-sought-after ranking on the Inc. 500 list,” said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii. “We are honored to be recognized among so many thriving companies. This recognition speaks to our team’s dedication to creating great products that truly meet the needs of our customers.”

Chicago-based startup Cubii launched in 2014 to provide compact seated ellipticals for busy, desk-bound professionals wanting to stay active while sitting at work. Today, the company has grown to include a customer base of thousands of individuals with no accessible or safe way to stay active, including people looking for their first step to becoming more active, patients recovering from surgery or rehabilitating after an injury, or those in search of ways to actively age through low-impact exercise.

Cubii has sold more than 200,000 units to date, and over the past three years, the company has tripled its employee headcount and seen revenue growth of 2,142%.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 500 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

For more information on Inc. 500, visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2019.

About Cubii

Cubii makes wellness approachable for all ages, abilities, and lifestyles by creating beautiful products that seamlessly integrate into users’ everyday lives. Cubii’s compact seated ellipticals provide Bluetooth-connected, low-impact exercise so individuals can stay active at their own pace, in their own place. For more info, visit www.mycubii.com.

About Inc. 500

The Inc. 500 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 500 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

Media Contact: Clay Kuntz, clay@propllr.com



