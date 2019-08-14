HYPERICE Ranked No. 346 on Esteemed Inc. 500 List

The leader in movement enhancement technology earns a spot on the list of fastest-growing privately held companies

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPERICE , a recovery and performance technology brand that specializes in vibration and percussion fitness devices, has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. Hyperice’s impressive year over year revenue growth led the company to earn the ranking of No. 346.



"We are honored to have been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Hyperice has achieved many milestones this past year, in collaboration with incredible companies and individuals that share our same values of helping people move, live, and feel better. It is because of these great partners and our incredibly talented and passionate Hyperice team that we are able to continue to grow and be at the forefront of the recovery and movement technology space for years to come.”

All Hyperice products are engineered with the highest caliber of materials and technology – first used by elite athletes, and now used by the everyday fitness enthusiasts to optimize health and wellness daily, throughout the world. Used in more than 60 countries worldwide, the products are tested and developed to meet the standards of top athletes such as Naomi Osaka, Blake Griffin, and Lindsay Vonn. Hyperice is on a mission to continue to develop the world’s leading innovations that improve human performance.

“I am grateful that I get to work alongside such a dedicated and talented group of people that really believe in the Hyperice vision,” said Anthony Katz, founder of Hyperice. “Making Inc. magazine’s list for the fourth year in a row is a bi-product of the innovative spirit and hard work of the Hyperice team.”

About HYPERICE:

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in ice compression, thermal, vibration and percussion technology. Hyperice's technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities globally. Recently, Hyperice has begun providing its technology and recovery know-how to companies in industries such as esports, healthcare, massage, and first responders.

