Optmyzr Listed on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the Second Consecutive Year

Ongoing innovation in pay-per-click (PPC) automation and optimization across multiple search platforms establishes Optmyzr as an important and growing software provider

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketers and digital marketing agencies are continuing to increase their reliance on search engine marketing to capture in-the-moment, high-intent consumer action. The expansion of pay-per-click marketing has again propelled Silicon Valley-based Optmyzr to the Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” ranking for the second straight year.

Optmyzr is listed 1,626 on the 2019 ranking, marking the second time the company has been listed in the top one-third of the list.

“Pay-per-click professionals are inundated with new features and automations from Google, Bing, Facebook, and Amazon seemingly daily that actually makes it more difficult for them to keep up with best practices,” said Frederick Vallaeys, co-founding CEO of Optmyzr. “We continue to launch new features and standalone applications to help keep PPC pros at the forefront of search marketing to better equip them to get the most out of the big search engines’ rapid-fire innovations. PPC pros can spend less time on mundane tasks and more time being highly strategic marketers.”

Inc. Magazine compiles its list of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in America, based on average growth from the three previous years. According to Inc., many iconic brands such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and other well-known names gained first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The Inc. 5000 ranking comes less than a year after Optmyzr was named “Best PPC Management Software Suite” during the 2018 US Search Awards. Optmyzr provides enterprise-grade search marketing tools, scripts, and workflows in affordable packages for marketing agencies and in-house PPC teams alike. The SaaS-based system allows PPC pros to easily build campaigns, optimize performance, and provide extensive, customized reporting from multiple ad platforms.





Attachment

Joe Thornton Aimclear 612-355-9692 JoeT@aimclear.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.