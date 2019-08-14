Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR)

The investigation concerns whether Caesars and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Caesars to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars common stock. If you are a Caesars shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/caesars-entertainment-corporation-czr-merger-stock-eldorado/ .

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC)

The investigation concerns whether Rudolph and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger of Rudolph with Nanometrics Incorporated. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Rudolph shareholders will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. If you are a Rudolph shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-merger-stock-nanometrics/ .

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT)

The investigation concerns whether Oritani and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Oritani to Valley National Bancorp for 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each share of Oritani common stock. If you are an Oritani shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/oritani-financial-corp-orit-stock-merger-valley-national-bancorp/ .

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR)

The investigation concerns whether Genesee & Wyoming and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genesee & Wyoming to affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC for the right to receive $112.00 per share. If you are a Genesee & Wyoming shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-merger-stock-brookfield-infrastructure-gic/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

