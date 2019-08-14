Global Contract Logistics Market Report, 2018-2019 & 2023 - The Market Grew by 4.9% in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contract Logistics 2019 examines key trends in contract logistics and 3PL operations and provides analysis and evaluation of future practices expected in the industry. It contains an in-depth analysis of the EV supply chain and makes forecasts about how logistics solutions for this sector will change. The report also looks into the use of benchmarks and KPIs used to measure efficiencies of warehouse operations.



In addition, the report ranked the leading contract logistics providers on both a global and regional basis (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America), and provides the market shares of these providers based on bespoke contract logistics market sizes.

Exclusive highlights

The global contract logistics market grew by 4.9% in 2018.

The underlying trends in EV production suggest a significant change in the EV supply chain and logistics provision.

Increasing automation in the warehouse will change the role of contract logistics providers and the nature of services they will be asked to provide.

Top 10 contract logistics providers in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America

Analysis of the most important benchmarks for measuring efficiencies and performance of warehouse activities.



This report contains:

Market sizing including 2018 actuals, projections for the full year 2019 and 5-year CAGR growth rates 2018-2023

In-depth analysis of the changing nature of the EV supply chain and a case study of VW's supply chain management processes

Analysis of the benchmarks used to measure efficiencies and performance of warehouse operations

Profiles of major contract logistics providers and rankings of the biggest players

2018 logistics market sizing for the pharmaceutical sector

Insight into technological developments affecting the contract logistics industry

This report contains a comparative analysis of leading contract logistics providers:

Approach to and implementation of technology

Approach to M&A

Financial performance - margins in contract logistics

New contract wins

Approach to strategic threats - deglobalisation, shifts in vertical sectors

The following contract logistics providers are profiled:

CEVA

DB Schenker

DHL Supply Chain

Kuehne + Nagel

Pantos

DSV

GEODIS

Hitachi Transport System

Nippon Express

Ryder

UPS

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Key questions the report asks and answers:

How will logistics solutions for the EV sector change? Who will be the winners and losers in the EV supply chain?

Which technologies will become widely adopted and which will remain niche in contract logistics operations?

Which region has the highest 2018-2020 compound annual growth rate?

What are the supply chain dynamics of different vertical sectors?

How are LSPs future-proofing their contract logistics capabilities?

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Findings



2. Contract Logistics Developments

2.1 Transport for Electric & Digital Vehicle production

2.1.1 Supply Chain Geography

2.1.2 Supply Chain Process

2.1.3 Information rich transport planning

2.1.4 Less dedicated & more open

2.1.5 Winners & Losers

2.1.6 A word about batteries

2.1.7 Platforms and Supply Chain Management in Electric Vehicles: VW's MEB case study

2.2. Pharmaceuticals Market Structure

2.2.1 Healthcare Spending

2.2.2 Trade Dynamics

2.2.3 Trends in Pharma

2.2.4 Drivers of growth in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

2.2.5 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Sizing 2018

2.2.6 Factors affecting pharmaceuticals logistics spend

2.2.7 Forecasting the market for pharmaceutical logistics

2.2.8 Pharma approach to Purchasing and Managing Logistics

2.2.9 Clinical Trials Logistics

2.2.10 Biologics

2.2.11 Regulatory impact on logistics

2.2.12 Major pharma markets

2.3 A new retail era

2.3.1 Retail in the US

2.3.2 Emerging Market retail



3. Warehouse Operations Benchmarking

3.1 Why Is Measurement Important?

3.2 What Are The Key Benchmarks?

3.3 Using Benchmarks Effectively

3.4 The Implications of Inefficient Operations

3.5 The Problem With Benchmarks

3.6 How Can Performance Be Improved?

3.7 Alternative Warehouse Operation Assessment Method

3.8 Conclusion



4. Technology

4.1 Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.1.1 Supply chain inventory management

4.1.2 Big Data and AI

4.1.3 Logistics applications of AI

4.1.4 Outlook

4.2 Robotics

4.2.1 Types of robots

4.2.2 Robots in logistics

4.2.3 People versus robots

4.2.4 What will be the future role of the logistics provider?

4.3 Blockchain

4.3.1 What is needed to achieve the state proposed?

4.3.2 What are the risks?

4.3.3 What are the opportunities?

4.3.4 What barriers may limit adoption?

4.3.5 What is the potential for these innovations to be in place in 2030?

4.4. Digital Logistics Marketplaces in the warehousing sector

4.4.1 Pros and Cons of On-demand' Warehousing

4.4.2 Case Studies of On-Demand Warehouse Providers

4.5 3D Printing

4.5.1 What is needed to achieve the state proposed?

4.5.2 What are the risks?

4.5.3 What are the opportunities?

4.5.4 What barriers may limit adoption?

4.5.5 Adoption by industry sectors

4.5.6 What is the potential for these innovations to be in place in 2030?

4.6 Summary



5. Global Contract Logistics Market Sizing

5.1. Global Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast

5.2 Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast

5.3 Europe Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast

5.4 Middle East & North Africa Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast

5.5 North America Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast

5.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast

5.7 South America Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast

5.8 Sub-Saharan Africa Contract Logistics Market Size & Forecast



6. Providers

6.1 Top 10 Players and Market Shares

6.1.1 Global

6.1.2 Asia Pacific

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.4 North America

6.2 Providers

6.2.1 CEVA

6.2.2 DB Schenker Logistics

6.2.3 DHL Supply Chain

6.2.4 DSV

6.2.5 Geodis

6.2.6 Hitachi Transport System

6.2.7 Kuehne + Nagel

6.2.8. Nippon Express

6.2.9 Pantos Logistics

6.2.10 Ryder

6.2.11 UPS Supply Chain

6.2.12 XPO Logistics

6.2.13 Yusen Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yw27ra

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.