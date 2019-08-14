Segment Appoints Joe Morrissey as Chief Revenue Officer

Morrissey to Lead Segment’s Go-to-Market Strategy and Drive Adoption in New Markets and Industries

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the customer data infrastructure company, today announced that Joe Morrissey has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Morrissey will be responsible for sales and partnerships, and will lead Segment’s go-to-market strategy as the company continues to drive the adoption of Customer Data Infrastructure within new markets and industries.



As CRO, Morrissey will help Segment meet heightened business demand for a way to provide connected customer experiences while respecting user privacy. As the number of customer touchpoints continues to multiply within the digital economy, Segment’s technology enables enterprises to build an accurate understanding of their users and deliver relevant, contextualized experiences across all channels, all while reducing engineering complexity.

Morrissey has more than 20 years’ experience building and scaling high-performance teams at both public and pre-IPO software companies. He joins Segment from Hortonworks, where he led international sales, growing the EMEA and APAC businesses by over 200 percent in the two years before the company’s $5.2bn merger with Cloudera. Prior to this, he built and led the EMEA business at MongoDB, where he expanded the business to multiple new markets and drove exceptional growth in the four years prior to its IPO.

“Joe’s expertise, talent and vision will be essential in helping Segment meet explosive demand for Customer Data Infrastructure,” said Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder, Segment. “With his exceptional track record at high-growth companies and his deep understanding of the challenges enterprises face when it comes to harnessing customer data, he will be a key addition to the leadership team as we enter an ambitious new chapter for the business.”

The announcement comes at a time of rapid growth and expansion for Segment. This past April, the company announced that it had raised $175m in a Series D round led by Accel, GV and Meritech Capital, bringing its total funds raised to over $280m. Segment now has over 440 employees with offices across North America, EMEA and APAC.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen enterprises struggle to get a handle on their first-party customer data, and I know just how far this can hold them back,” said Morrissey. “Segment solves a serious pain point for nearly every business that wants to compete in today’s market, and its momentum is as extraordinary as its future potential. I’m delighted to be joining a thoughtful and inspiring team with such bold ambition.”

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 250 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Meredith. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

