rideOS Launches New Devoted Platform to Power the Future of Ridehailing

Transportation technology company expands its offering with new Ridehail API and Open-Source Apps

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rideOS , a technology platform designed to accelerate the safe, global rollout of next-generation transportation fleets, today launched its new Ridehail Platform — including a Ridehail API and open-source mobile apps. The Ridehail API offers an easy way for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), autonomous vehicle (AV) companies, and transportation network companies (TNCs) to create and manage their own ridehailing network using rideOS’ underlying technology. The Ridehail API is available as a standalone backend API, or through new open-source driver and rider apps for iOS and Android. This is the first time a set of ridehailing applications have been open-sourced, allowing customers to easily rebrand or build new features on top of these new applications.



“Starting and maintaining a ridehailing network is unnecessarily complex. The plumbing it takes behind the scenes to route, dispatch and optimize a high-quality, ridehailing experience is tricky to build and time-consuming to maintain,” said Chris Blumenberg, rideOS chief technology officer and cofounder. “Our Ridehail API takes care of this plumbing, so autonomous companies and OEMs don’t have to, saving them time and money so they can get to market faster.”

The rideOS Ridehail Platform is the only routing and dispatching product that is base-map agnostic and compatible with both human-driven and autonomous vehicles. The Platform offers customers the flexibility to choose from a variety of integration points across the technology stack:

Open-Source Apps to quickly deploy fleets with virtually no integration time. Customers can easily rebrand the app by inserting their logo and swapping in their desired color palette.

to quickly deploy fleets with virtually no integration time. Customers can easily rebrand the app by inserting their logo and swapping in their desired color palette. Ridehail API to efficiently match riders with vehicles and manage trip state. This simple, easy-to-use API is the fastest way to incorporate all of rideOS’ underlying optimization and routing services into any customer’s existing app.

to efficiently match riders with vehicles and manage trip state. This simple, easy-to-use API is the fastest way to incorporate all of rideOS’ underlying optimization and routing services into any customer’s existing app. Fleet Planner API to build dynamic and optimal plans for fleets of vehicles including single rider and carpooling rides. This sophisticated optimization service is ideal for companies who already have basic dispatching services in an existing app, but would like to offer pooled trips or improve their fleet efficiency.

to build dynamic and optimal plans for fleets of vehicles including single rider and carpooling rides. This sophisticated optimization service is ideal for companies who already have basic dispatching services in an existing app, but would like to offer pooled trips or improve their fleet efficiency. Routing API to get routes and accurate ETAs based on traffic conditions and the unique constraints of a given vehicle. The rideOS routing engine was specifically designed with AVs in mind, but is also compatible with human-driven vehicles. It offers customers the ability to define keep-out zones and restrict certain maneuvers based on the capabilities of their autonomous vehicle.

New rideOS partners leveraging the Ridehail Platform include Voyage , who is deploying the platform across their fleet of self-driving cars, and HERE , who has integrated their Mobile SDKs and Open Location Platform with rideOS’ Ridehail Platform — making it a seamless experience for existing HERE customers to utilize rideOS services.

“We’re excited to partner with rideOS and have seen great success in using the Ridehail Platform to power vehicle dispatch, routing, and trip state management in our communities,” said Voyage CEO and cofounder, Oliver Cameron. “The technology has made it seamless for us to optimize our fleets, so our team can focus on building a state-of-the-art, self-driving car without sacrificing additional time and resources.”

“We are thrilled to pair our Open Location Platform with rideOS' Ridehail Platform and are fully committed to supporting their mission to accelerate the safe, global rollout of next generation transport,” said senior vice president and general manager of the Americas at HERE, Kirk Mitchell. “An autonomous world requires a level of accuracy and freshness that is orders of magnitude more than what had been traditionally accepted in ridehailing and dispatch. Together with rideOS, we are excited about redefining what a transportation platform can do as we prepare for the advent of full autonomy.”

The new Ridehail Platform shows rideOS’ current focus on creating bespoke ridehailing technologies. In the near future, the company expects to offer similar products for other use cases such as goods delivery, logistics, and industrial robotics.

For more information and to start using the platform today, visit https://rideos.ai .

About rideOS

rideOS designs and builds next generation marketplace and mapping services that can be utilized by ridehailing companies, OEMs, logistics providers, and governments to operate on-demand transportation services for both self-driving and human-operated fleets. rideOS's mission is to accelerate the safe, global roll-out of next generation transport. For more information about rideOS, visit https://rideos.ai

