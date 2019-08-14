Kimberly Hammonds Joins Segment's Board of Directors

Hammonds to advise Segment as it meets heightened enterprise demand for its Customer Data Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the customer data infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Hammonds to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hammonds joins with more than 25 years of experience leading the technology strategy of some of the world’s largest companies, recently as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Management Board for Deutsche Bank, Global Chief Information Officer and Global Co-Head of Technology and Operations at Deutsche Bank, and Chief Information Officer for the Boeing Company.



In today’s digital age, businesses are expected to consistently understand who their customers are. However, in a multi-channel world, this can be impossible without the right data infrastructure in place. Segment’s Customer Data Infrastructure (CDI) is designed to solve this problem, enabling enterprises to harness their first-party data so that they can put their customers at the center of everything they do, while also respecting their privacy and preferences.

“The pressure to deliver relevant, contextualized customer experiences shows no sign of easing,” said Hammonds. “Segment’s technology taps into an urgent need within enterprises to adapt to the new era of privacy, personalization, and the multi-channel experience. With an outstanding leadership team behind it, the company has tremendous potential.”

The announcement comes at a time of rapid growth and expansion for Segment. This past April, the company announced that it had raised $175m in a Series D round led by Accel, GV and Meritech Capital, bringing its total funds raised to over $280m. Segment now has over 440 employees with offices across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Peter Reinhardt, co-founder and CEO of Segment, said: “Kim has built an impressive career leading IT and operations at some of the world’s biggest companies. We’re thrilled to have her on the board. Her guidance will be invaluable as Segment continues to make its name as the data foundation for every enterprise.”

Hammonds has a significant amount of experience as a board member at some of the world’s fastest growing companies, sitting on the boards of Box, Cloudera, Cumulus Networks, Red Hat, Tenable, and Zoom. She is also a member of the Society of Women Engineers and the Founder and President of The Zoe Foundation, which provides art programs for cancer patients.

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 250 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Meredith. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

press@segment.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.