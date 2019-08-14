Index Exchange Earns “TAG Platinum” Status by Securing All Four TAG Seals

Distinction signals company’s continued leadership in preventing fraud and heightening trust in the industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Index Exchange (IX), the world's largest independent ad exchange, today announced it has obtained all four Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Seals, establishing itself as one of eight companies in the world to achieve the 'TAG Platinum' status certification. The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is an accountability program that fights criminal activity and encourages transparency in the digital ad industry by focusing on four core areas of fraud, piracy, malware and transparency.



IX is now compliant with the rigorous guidelines for the TAG Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Piracy, Certified Against Malware, and Inventory Quality Guidelines Programs. The Inventory Quality Guidelines are structured to regulate the industry and offer a framework for brand safety, “providing clear, common language that describes characteristics of advertising inventory and transactions across the advertising value chain.”

“TAG is delighted that IX has achieved TAG Platinum status,” said Rachel Nyswander Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of TAG. “IX has demonstrated its industry leadership in combating the negative impact of fraudulent traffic across the digital advertising supply chain, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with IX to protect trust as we move into the next era of digital advertising.”

IX joins an elite group of TAG members that have reached this level of certification, indicating their commitment to combating fraud, piracy and malware in the industry. To obtain this designation, IX underwent a thorough review of their processes and procedures conducted by an independent third party. Although the process of certification is completely voluntary, IX opted to participate in order to support both buyers and sellers, looking to rid the ecosystem of bad actors.

As the digital advertising ecosystem continues to be the subject of safety and security concerns, it has become increasingly important for key players to execute against their dedication to fighting fraud. These designations signal a move for the industry toward tackling consumer mistrust and enabling business results in the trusted web.

“We are dedicated to creating an open, transparent and trustworthy platform for our partners, and delivering accountability to the trusted web,” said Jason Cicchetti, General Counsel at IX. “It is crucial to the success of this industry that safety and security are top priorities, and we’re proud to have been recognized by TAG for our efforts.”

