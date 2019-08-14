Finding and Reporting Salesforce Data Now Possible with Cloudingo

With just a few pieces of data, Cloudingo digs through Salesforce and reports back any related information you’d like, such as record IDs, account names, statuses – anything!

Data quality platform now makes it possible to match data on .csv files to records in Salesforce and pull back additional data points into an exportable report.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Source today announced new functionality added to Cloudingo, its leading cloud-based Salesforce deduplication and data management application. Cloudingo now gives users the ability to quickly and easily find data in Salesforce using any input from a spreadsheet.

With just a few pieces of information, Cloudingo searches through Salesforce and reports back any related data the user requests, such as record IDs, account names, statuses, etc.

For example, a user may have a list of Account names and needs to find all related Contacts, their Salesforce record IDs, and their email addresses. Rather than look up each Account and Contact individually, Cloudingo can automatically find this information and present it in an exportable file.

This new feature gives users the ability to:

• Run queries on standard and custom Salesforce objects, including across objects to collect data from any related fields

• Use various algorithms to match records from a .csv file to records already in Salesforce

• Run updates, deduplication, or insert data to Salesforce

“This new feature fulfills a need that Salesforce users face time and again: easily reporting key data and filling out details from Salesforce records when the starting point is a simple list of only one or two data elements,” said Beth Turicchi, Head of Enterprise Customer Service at Symphonic Source. "This has been one of our most requested enhancements, and we’re happy to deliver this functionality to our user base. We're excited about the strides we're making for our customers, partners, and the Salesforce community."

Also new to Cloudingo is the ability to find and replace data, much like data manipulation features found in other software. Now users can perform even more data transformations within the Cloudingo application, instead of using other third-party solutions or uploading files multiple times.

Cloudingo is Symphonic Source's flagship application, and a leading dedupe and data quality resource for Salesforce users. Its availability on the Salesforce AppExchange means it is easily installed in a Salesforce org with no software to download or maintain, and easily connected to the Cloudingo web portal.

About Symphonic Source

Symphonic Source, Inc. delivers a full range of data management and data quality tools and services, from data cleansing, and integration, to deduplication, enabling users to realize the full potential of cloud-based and service-oriented architectures (SOA). Its mission is to provide customers with resources to manage the exponential growth in data, saving time and money and adding efficiency. Symphonic Source’s data quality products, Cloudingo, DupeCatcher, and Cloudingo Studio make it possible to eliminate and prevent duplicates and manage data in the Salesforce database. Its customized data management services make it possible for small to enterprise level organizations to fully take advantage of their investment in valuable data resources. The company is privately-held with offices in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.cloudingo.com or call 972- 241-1543.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.