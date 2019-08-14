Wall Street Reporter presents: “Next Super Stock - Live!” August 15, 2019

Livestream investor conference presentations from: Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) - CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter will be hosting the “Next Super Stock - Live!” livestream online-only investor conference on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 12:00PM-1:00PM EST. Registration is free. Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-super-stock-august-15-2019-livestream/



Unique Event Format:

This exclusive live, 1-hour event is online-only and features presentations from CEO’s of three dynamic companies which are now at key inflection points, and at the threshold of explosive growth.

The fast-paced 1-hour format, features 15 minute CEO presentations followed by 5-minute Q&A. Event attendees gain maximum value, in minimum of time.

Track Record of Success:

Over the past 20 years, Wall Street Reporter's investor conferences have earned a unique reputation for showcasing high-potential stocks - many of which go on to deliver triple-digit gains, and become Super Stocks.

We believe the companies you’ll see presenting on August 15, have many qualities of Wall Street Reporter’s past triple-digit winners. But don’t just take our word for it - watch the presentations, ask the CEO’s questions, do your research - then decide for yourself.

PRESENTERS:

12:00PM EST- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc (OTC: MDCL), Andy Williams, CEO.

CEO Andy Williams will share his vision for building MDCL into a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry. Andy will provide an update on MDCL’s recently announced acquisitions, and outline the strategy for future growth.

$40 million+ revenue run-rate target within 12 months, via newly announced acquisitions.

For 2018 MDCL reported $9,442,555 revenues (+ 168% over 2017) and Income of $2,170,341

MDCL recently received a $14 million (now expanding to $21 million) investment from strategic investor Dye Capital to fund its growth strategy.

12:20PM EST NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Evan Gappelberg, CEO.

CEO Evan Gappelberg will introduce institutional investors to the company’s Augmented Reality technology platform and business model.

NEXCF is the only “pure play” Augmented Reality stock

NEXCF has created the Augmented Reality industry’s first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform and is now capitalizing on the emerging multi-billion dollar AR market, with a three-pronged approach including: AR-driven entertainment, and education technologies, and notably Airtize(tm) for AR-powered e-commerce, which includes major customers like Budweiser.

NEXCF recently reported gross revenue of $1,632,196 and a gross profit of $787,464 for year ending May 31st 2019. NEXCF is now targeting “10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020”

12:40PM EST - CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D, CEO.

CEO Dr. Nader Pourhassan will update investors on the latest developments for CytoDyn’s lead drug candidate, Leronlimab (PRO 140) for use as a Combination Therapy to treat HIV, and expecting FDA approval in early 2020. Dr. Pourhassan will also share what’s ahead for the company’s pipeline for cancer indications.

Expected FDA approval for Leronlimab (PRO 140) for use as a Combination Therapy to treat HIV, offers multi-billion dollar near-term revenue potential.

Lending validation to the opportunity, Samsung Biologics is manufacturing significant amount of Leronlimab with payments deferred to mostly post-FDA approval.

Leronlimab (PRO 14) drug development pipeline for: Melanoma, Pancreatic, Prostate, Lung, Liver and Stomach Cancer - NASH - GvHD

Registration is free. Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-super-stock-august-15-2019-livestream/

Just as importantly as their exciting business fundamentals - each presenting company will also benefit from high profile marketing to Wall Street Reporter’s global institutional investor audience over the coming months, resulting in increased market awareness for their stocks.

Watching this livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the “Next Super Stock” - before they are discovered by Wall Street.

ATTENDEES:

Event attendees include, leading fund managers, analysts, investment bankers, family offices, as well as sophisticated individual investors. If you’re a finance professional in the small-cap space, chances are your peers will be attending this live online event - shouldn’t you join them?

ABOUT:

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO’s of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide.

