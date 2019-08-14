Fortem Technologies Announces Global OEM Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Develop First-of-its-Kind Airspace Security and Data Solution

Collaboration will provide vulnerable targets with real-time airspace awareness, security and data for forensic analysis

Fortem Technologies, Inc., the leader in airspace safety and security for an autonomous world, has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver an industry-first custom package of drone solutions to integrate with any drone platform for public infrastructure, venues and cities requiring advanced security and data processing to protect against ground and airborne threats. New solutions combine Fortem’s industry-leading SkyDome™ software and TrueView™ radar to detect, track, categorize and assess threats, with the HPE ProLiant DL20 Gen10 servers which deliver security, high performance and versatility. The solution works in private secured networks or in protected cloud settings.



“The need for safety and security in an autonomous world has never been greater. We are proud to collaborate with HPE on creating a solution that provides total environmental awareness through airspace digitization, along with a powerful data solution that gives customers an unprecedented ability to understand what is in their environment and whether it poses a threat,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “This joint effort will provide peace of mind for vulnerable locations that need to protect themselves from the potential of ground and airborne threats, whether intended or accidental.”



“We are committed to improving the way we live and work, and a great example of that is our collaboration with innovative partner Fortem Technologies. Together, we are empowering a safer world with Fortem’s significant solution to detect and control airborne threats and transform airspace security,” said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM at HPE. “Through our collaboration with Fortem, combining its targeted security and drone tracking solutions for airborne activity, with HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers, the world’s most secure industry standard servers, the industry is gaining advanced airspace security solution to track and protect against emerging threats.”



About Fortem SkyDome

Fortem SkyDome provides security personnel with visibility into the environment around them, enabling 3D ground-to-air coverage. The solution can be networked to cover any area and can track hundreds of objects simultaneously without causing disruption to day-to-day operations. Users can create zones, geo-cages and rules around existing infrastructures, landscapes and environments, allowing for an optimized and customized solution that is foundational for any multi-layered security system. SkyDome’s API allows for third-party systems and sensors to be cued from its data outputs. The APIs also allow it to integrate data from other sensors and sources such as unmanned service suppliers (USS), cameras, aircraft and drones. SkyDome integrates with traditional security systems enhancing their efficacy from the ground up and above and beyond fencelines Objects in the airspace that pose a threat can be safely removed by Fortem DroneHunterTM, a security drone that can autonomously pursue and capture problematic drones with a net gun, then tow them to the ground for safe removal. Threats on the ground can be tracked and assessed, with notifications alerting ground personnel to initiate an appropriate response.



About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety, and security for an autonomous world. Fortem’s end-to-end solutions provide the location of all objects in the sky over designated areas - from sites to cities or entire regions – to create, manage, police and enforce designated boundaries autonomously. Some of the world’s leading airports, hospitals, sports stadiums and defense establishments use Fortem’s innovative technologies. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by DCVC, Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, Mubadala Capital Ventures, and others. More at www.fortemtech.com.

