Chambers and Partners Ranks Meta-e Discovery Among the Top eDiscovery Litigation Support Providers

CEO and co-founder Paul H. McVoy recognized as notable practitioner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta-e Discovery LLC, a leading eDiscovery services firm, has been recognized by Chambers and Partners as one of the top eDiscovery litigation support providers in the United States in the 2019 Chambers Litigation Support Guide .



Meta-e was one of only 18 eDiscovery litigation support providers recognized and ranked by the prestigious guide. In this year’s edition, the Chambers Litigation Support Guide notes that the firm is “roundly praised by the market for their technical strength.” According to Chambers, Meta-e received “glowing praise” from clients for its “flexible and responsive approach, with numerous clients expressing great satisfaction.”

Meta-e CEO and founder Paul H. McVoy was also recognized as a notable practitioner in the field praising him for his expertise in the sector and calling him “a wealth of knowledge” in the area. Paul has managed domestic and international eDiscovery projects for both plaintiffs and defendants for almost 20 years. He is an active member of The Sedona Conference ® and is co-editor of the Sedona Glossary, a frequently cited paper that is widely used to define eDiscovery terms. He has directed preservation, collection, and review in high-profile merger investigations. Paul has also been an influential consultant on many high profile cases, including Target Data Breach, BP Oil Spill and the Flint Water Contamination case.

Chambers and Partners also ranks leading eDiscovery lawyers in the United States. Meta-e co-founder and business strategist Ariana J. Tadler, a partner at Tadler Law LLP, has also been ranked as the top eDiscovery lawyer in its nationwide ranking, earning a Band 1 category.

Based in New York and Connecticut, Meta-e Discovery has handled eDiscovery for a variety of litigation matters ranging from the largest class actions and complex litigation to individual commercial disputes. It is widely known for offering scalable eDiscovery technology and litigation support to clients of all sizes, from pre-case planning and budgeting to document review and depositions.

To learn more about Meta-e Discovery and what we do visit us at www.metaediscovery.com or contact us by email at info@metaediscovery.com or by calling 203-544-8323.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.