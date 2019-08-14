Konica Minolta to Exhibit at ILTACON 2019

Technology Leader Will Showcase Workplace Hub, All-in-one IT solution, at Annual Conference

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT Services Division, All Covered, today announced their participation in the International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) Annual ILTACON Conference in Orlando, Florida, August 18 - 22.



Konica Minolta is a long-time business partner of ILTA, the premier peer networking organization, providing information to members to maximize the value of technology in support of the legal profession.

Konica Minolta will showcase key technologies within its portfolio, with particular focus on the new Workplace Hub and its legal package offering. It combines the best of Konica Minolta’s solutions and IT services supporting the law firm of the future, which includes:

Workplace Hub - the industry’s first solution to unify systems and create a secure, all-in-one IT ecosystem that makes working safer, easier and more productive.

Workplace Go – the next-generation customizable collaboration tool that connects different systems and information to provide access to all key information for simplified communications and optimized efficiency.

IT Services - All Covered provides an extensive array of on-site and remote network IT management services specifically designed for law firms on a regularly scheduled or as-needed basis.

Dispatcher Phoenix – an integrated print management and workflow automation solution that streamlines print and scan workflows, maximizing productivity.

“Our continued involvement with ILTA and its annual conference provides us with a unique opportunity to educate law firms on the evolution of legal technology,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President of Strategic Practices, All Covered. “Our industry-specific technologies continue to gain recognition, with a #6 ranking on ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and the first-ever PaceSetter award from Buyer’s Lab in the legal vertical. When leveraged by law practices, our solutions are proven to help clients to stay focused on their core competencies.”

Event attendees can request a meeting or visit Konica Minolta at Booth 701 to learn more about its Workplace Hub technology.

Registration for ILTACON is open through August 17.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

