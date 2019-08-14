Caspian announces partnership with fiat-to-crypto exchange Binance Jersey

Caspian and Binance Jersey join forces to limit barriers of entry to cryptocurrency for institutional investors

/EIN News/ -- Jersey, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caspian, the company behind a full-stack cryptocurrency trading, portfolio and risk management platform, today announced its partnership with Binance Jersey, the fiat-to-cryptocurrency platform for the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and British Pounds (GBP) established by Binance--the global cryptocurrency exchange.



The Caspian and Binance Jersey partnership will offer greater functionality and service to its respective institutional client base. This new alliance will provide institutional investors with advanced security as both companies have fully operative application programming interfaces (API) and easier access to the market as clients can now buy and sell cryptocurrencies with fiat, including British Pounds (GBP) and Euros (EUR). The leadership of Caspian and Binance Jersey are anticipating that this will ultimately lead to more trading, higher volume and greater engagement within the sector.



“I am delighted for us to partner with Binance Jersey, a substantial step forward in helping move the wide adoption of cryptocurrency trading forward for the institutional market in Europe,” said Chris Jenkins, Managing Director of Caspian. “As increasing numbers of institutions engage in this emerging sector, there is an increasing need for a reliable fiat-to-crypto exchange. With access to the Binance Jersey exchange, our clients will now be able to trade new pairs faster and more efficiently than ever before.”



“We are delighted to have joined forces with Caspian, and the integration into their order and execution management system will significantly improve day-to-day trading facilities,” Jon Day, CEO of Binance Jersey. “Our clients can now benefit from faster order execution and additional features including a larger suite of customizable market data and parent-and-child order slicing, to name but a few.”



Caspian launched in March 2018 with its first-of-a-kind cryptocurrency investment platform that covers the entire lifecycle of a trade. Today, it provides a single interface into over 30 spot exchanges and seven derivatives exchanges from a single interface, a complete suite of sophisticated trading algorithms, real-time and historical PNL and exposure tracking and professional customer service.





About Caspian



Caspian is a full-stack crypto asset management platform tying together the biggest crypto exchanges in a single interface. The platform offers compliance, trading, algorithms, portfolio and risk management, and reporting. Led by an experienced team of developers, and leveraging the capabilities and resources of two existing, successful financial businesses as its co-build partners, Caspian is building an ecosystem that enables sophisticated traders to operate more efficiently and improve their performance. For more information, please visit: https://caspian.tech/



About Binance Jersey

Binance Jersey is fiat-to-cryptocurrency platform for the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and British Pounds (GBP), providing secure and reliable trading, in addition to digital asset management services to users in the UK and Europe. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.je/



About Binance Exchange

Binance Exchange is the leading global cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, with users from over 180 countries and regions. Capable of processing more than 1.4 million orders per second, Binance is one of the fastest cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world. The platform focuses on security, robustness and execution speed—attracting enthusiasts and professional traders alike. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Alice Uribe Forefront Communications for Caspian 212-320-8981 ext 711 auribe@forefrontcomms.com



