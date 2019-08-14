Bliss Opens Sixth Eco-Friendly Car Wash

Makes Another Fresh Water Donation To Wells Bring Hope

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles based Bliss Car Wash today announced the Moreno Valley launch of its eco-friendly car wash. The new car washes are designed to use less water and incorporate environmental sensitivities throughout the cleaning process. With each new Bliss opening, CEO and Founder David Delrahim donates a new fresh-water well to the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope. The Moreno Valley car wash, at 22470 Cactus Avenue, is one in a line of many opening under the Bliss brand name in California.



At Bliss, we practice “reclamation,” a system that treats and transforms water into a renewable resource. As a result, we use less water in the washes since 70 percent of the water used is reclaimed. We also use exclusively biodegradable earth-friendly cleaning solutions and smart water meters to manage water consumption, detect leaks, and monitor reclaim units. This guarantees our guest's cars are cleaned to a sparkling finish while caring for earth’s most precious resource, water.

“Our new car washes are designed to save freshwater, reusing as much as possible with efficient processes,” said Delrahim. “We are water warriors , and while we are saving water here in California, we’re donating fresh water to people in Africa who badly need access to it,” he added.

Delrahim and the Bliss company have aligned with the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa.

“It’s a blessing to work with David Delrahim because he understands the importance of freshwater access for everyone on the planet,” said Barbara Goldberg, Founder, and President of Wells Bring Hope. “We applaud his work to conserve water on this continent and to help provide wells to people on the African continent.”

The new Bliss car washes use technology that constantly monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash, and using 70 percent reclaimed water. The company also only uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

“Providing guests with a high-quality eco-friendly car wash experience is our top priority,” said Delrahim. “We are excited to become a part of the Moreno Valley community, a place that has doubled in size in the last decade while sharing our values about water conservation,” said Delrahim.

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

About Wells Bring Hope

Wells Bring Hope is a 501(c)3 that was founded in March 2008 by Barbara Goldberg. To date, it has funded 568 wells and transformed the lives of over ½ million people with safe water in Niger, West Africa, the poorest country in the world. Wells Bring Hope partners with World Vision (WV), one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world for its well drilling and maintenance.

Media Contact: Rodney Brown rbrown@blisscarwash.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.