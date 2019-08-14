Zendure Launches SuperMini, World’s Smallest, Lightest 10,000mAh Portable Charger

The external battery boasts enough charge capacity to last a couple days, with a smaller footprint than a credit card.

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, California, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Zendure has just launched their crowdfunding campaign for SuperMini, the world’s smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable charger.

SuperMini uses high-density battery cells to pack more charge capacity into a smaller, lighter form factor (3.1” x 2.2” x 1”, 6.35oz/180g). While a portable charger would need three typical cells to reach 10,000mAh, SuperMini achieves the same capacity with just two of these high-density cells.

SuperMini features an 18W USB-C input/output port compatible with Power Delivery (PD) technology. There is also an 18W USB-A output port with ZEN+ 2.0 adaptive charging, which is compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 devices.

Another feature of SuperMini is pass-through charging. SuperMini’s USB-A output port can be used to power devices while the USB-C port is connected to a power supply. Pass-through charging has been a popular feature in Zendure products since the company’s founding in 2013.

SuperMini is available in three finishes: silver, black, and “Blue Horizon”, a two-tone ombre treatment.

Zendure is promising an “unusual” crowdfunding campaign for SuperMini. Some backers may be selected for “Early Access” and will receive SuperMini before the end of the campaign. Zendure is also holding a video contest. More details can be found on their campaign page.

SuperMini is available for $29 USD, more than 50% off the anticipated retail price. Each SuperMini will come with a USB-A and USB-C combo cable and a two-year warranty.



Crowdfunding Campaign

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/supermini-credit-card-size-10-000mah-power-bank/reft/14713602/Press-Release-Launch



Materials for the Press

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Xf_Ahz6e5ub6hMEF5kTNHpSiyYvvapSi

Attachments

Tom Haflinger Zendure tom@zendure.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.