Mobile Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific 2014-2019 & 2024 - Mobile Service Revenue Will Continue to Grow, Primarily Due to Increasing Mobile Penetration & Strong Demand for Data Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Mobile Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) contains some of the most dynamic telecoms markets and fastest growing economies in the world. This report examines key trends and drivers, and provides comprehensive telecoms market forecasts and insights for the region and for six modelled countries: China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

This report and associated data annex provide:

A 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for emerging Asia-Pacific as a whole and for 12 key countries

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

2. Worldwide trends

Worldwide: mobile handset data services will drive telecoms retail revenue growth worldwide

3. Regional trends

The total telecoms service revenue will continue to grow, driven by the increasing number of connections

Monthly data consumption per connection will increase six-fold during 2018-2024, but the contract share of mobile connections will only grow marginally

Mobile penetration rates will increase in most countries, and will only decline in Cambodia and Malaysia due to a fall in multi-SIM ownership

ARPU will decline in most countries during the forecast period due to growing competition and regulatory pressure

Increasing subscriber numbers and rising mobile data revenue will support the growth of mobile service revenue over the forecast period

4. Country-level trends

China: the Chinese telecoms market is the most-advanced telecoms market in EMAP

Indonesia: the number of mobile connections will recover rapidly following the large drop due to the 2018 prepaid SIM card registration regulation

Malaysia: high levels of competition will limit the total telecoms revenue growth during the forecast period

Philippines: the expected entry of a third MNO and a challenging regulatory environment will lead to a moderate increase in mobile retail revenue

Thailand: Thailand has some of the highest mobile data traffic per connection figures in the region

Vietnam: price competition in the prepaid mobile segment will lead to a decline in mobile service revenue

6. Forecast methodology and assumptions

Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

Examples of forecast input drivers

List of Figures

Figure 1: Telecoms and pay-TV retail revenue by type and total service revenue, emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 2: Mobile service revenue by location, emerging Asia-Pacific and worldwide, 2014-2024

Figure 3: Telecoms retail revenue by mobile service type, and mobile ARPU, emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 4: Telecoms retail revenue and growth rate by service type, emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 5: Mobile connections by type, emerging Asia-Pacific (million), 2014-2024

Figure 6: Mobile connections by generation, emerging Asia-Pacific (million), 2014-2024

Figure 7: Mobile ARPU by type, emerging Asia-Pacific (USD per month), 2014-2024

Figure 8: Contract share of mobile connections (excluding IoT), emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 9: Mobile data traffic per connection, emerging Asia-Pacific (MB per month), 2014-2024

Figure 10a: Mobile penetration by country, emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 10b: Mobile penetration by country, emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 11a: Mobile ARPU by country, emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 11b: Mobile ARPU by country, emerging Asia-Pacific, 2014-2024

Figure 12: Mobile ARPU, China (CNY per month), 2014-2024

Figure 13: Mobile connections by type, China (billion), 2014-2024

Figure 14: Mobile ARPU, Indonesia (IDR thousand per month), 2014-2024

Figure 15: Mobile connections by type, Indonesia (million), 2014-2024

Figure 16: Mobile ARPU, Malaysia (MYR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 17: Mobile connections by type, Malaysia (million), 2014-2024

Figure 18: Mobile ARPU, Philippines (PHP per month), 2014-2024

Figure 19: Mobile connections by type, Philippines (million), 2014-2024

Figure 20: Mobile ARPU, Thailand (THB per month), 2014-2024

Figure 21: Mobile connections by type, Thailand (million), 2014-2024

Figure 22: Mobile ARPU, Vietnam (VND thousand per month), 2014-2024

Figure 23: Mobile connections by type, Vietnam (million), 2014-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhtpeq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.