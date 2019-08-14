World Housing Solution Makes Inc. 5000 List for Second Year in a Row

Company ranks 206 on list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Housing Solution , a manufacturer of expeditionary insulated composite structures for disaster relief and the U.S. military, has earned the ranking of number 206 on the 38th annual Inc. 5000 list, an annual look at the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



This is the second consecutive Inc. 5000 list that the company has made, moving up from number 444 last year. World Housing Solution ranks first among Florida manufacturers and places seventh in the overall manufacturing category.

“To make the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row is not a coincidence. It is a testament to our talented team who works hard every day to solve our customers’ problems and push the company to be the best it can be,” said Ron Ben-Zeev, founder and CEO of World Housing Solution. “We are a collaborative group driven by finding solutions that make the world a better place.”

World Housing Solution’s rapid growth has been fueled by providing innovative solutions to meet the unique demands of its customers, whether it’s next-generation military expeditionary structures for military forward-operating bases, mobile response units for disaster areas or health clinics on wheels. The company also recently developed prototype solutions to address the growing humanitarian crisis on the border as well as the country’s growing homeless population.

“At World Housing Solution, we pride ourselves on not just pushing out temporary solutions that we think are best; instead, we get to the core of the issue,” said Ben-Zeev. “This ethos has helped us grow each year and is what will continue to drive our growth moving forward.”

For 38 years, Inc. magazine has recognized the fastest-growing private companies, and the 2019 winners continued to raise the bar. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in America, and each company on the list is extremely competitive within its respective sector.

In addition to this national recognition, World Housing Solution ranked second on the 2019 Orlando Business Journal Fast 50 List: Central Florida’s Fastest Growing Companies. The company was also selected as one of the 50 Florida Companies to Watch in GrowFL’s 2018 annual list.

About World Housing Solution

World Housing Solution, founded in 2011, is a design and manufacturing company based in Orlando, Florida that creates robust, deployable composite structures, using innovative technologies that allow for quick assembly of highly energy efficient, off the grid capable, structures. The company has delivered these environmentally friendly, long-lasting structures to U.S. military units stationed in overseas camps as a more versatile, cost effective and safer alternative to legacy constructions. Recently, World Housing Solution expanded its solutions by establishing a Mobile Response Unit division. The company delivered three fully integrated Clinics on Wheels to Puerto Rico to provide medical relief for those affected by Hurricane Maria. A clinic was also dispatched to Texas after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston. World Housing Solution ranks 206 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

Media Contact:

Brianna Hayes

Uproar PR for World Housing Solution

bhayes@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102x237



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.