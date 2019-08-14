THE SECRET TO MAKING THE PERFECT ICED COFFEE? IT’S IN THE BAG - STEEPED COFFEE BAG THAT IS

100% Foolproof, The Classic Summer Beverage Starts W/ Steeped Coffee’s Innovative Single-Serve Coffee in Compostable Bags; Plus Coffee Concentrate recipes

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the summer heats up, coffee lovers crave something a little less steamy and a little more refreshing. Iced coffee fits the bill perfectly. For some, that means driving to the nearest chain, dropping a bundle, and leaving quality to chance.But you can save time and money – and the planet – on a superior brew by making it at home, exactly the way you like it.The award-winning coffee experts at Steeped Coffee have some tips on preparing the perfect iced coffee. Their simple method requires no gadgets, no expensive equipment, no mystery instant powders, and no wasteful pods.With a pack of single-serve Steeped Coffee, a great-tasting and sustainable glass of cold summer happiness is just a few minutes away.Steeped, Inc. is all about coffee without compromise. Their proprietary single-serve brewing method features Steeped Coffee Bags (think tea bags engineered for coffee) to deliver the best ethically-sourced and locally roasted specialty coffee, one delicious cup at a time. Nitro-sealed to preserve freshness, Steeped Packs are made with renewable and compostable materials.According to the team at Steeped, the secret to a classic iced coffee is a well-crafted ‘coffee concentrate’. A good concentrate is also the basis for many other refreshing coffee drinks we associate with summer sipping.First, we’ll cover the recipe for Steeped Coffee Concentrate, and then we’ll dive into all the different variations of iced coffee you can create using that concentrate.How to make Steeped Coffee ConcentrateFor each serving, you’ll need● 1 Steeped Coffee Pack● 10 oz. mug● Filtered waterDirections1. Heat filtered water to 205 degrees, or just below boiling2. Place a Steeped Bag at the bottom of a standard 10oz mug3. Pour hot water over the Steeped Bag until the mug is half full4. Dip and dunk Steeped Bag 20 to 30 times over 1 minute5. Leave the Steeped Bag in, and let steep for 5 to 7 minutes or more to taste6. Remove Steeped Bag. Your Steeped Coffee Concentrate is now ready for one of our 7 recipes below.Pro Tips● To serve guests, make several batches of Steeped Concentrate in multiple cups. You can always store Steeped Concentrate in the fridge for later.● Freeze Steeped Coffee Concentrate in ice cube trays. Use coffee cubes instead of regular ice cubes to avoid diluting your beverage.● Everyone knows the best way to enjoy iced coffee is through a straw. Be kind to the environment – buy reusable, dishwasher-safe metal straws!Now it’s time to win summer with Steeped Iced Coffee in 7 delightful variations.RECIPE #1: STEEPED THAI ICED COFFEE● A tall glass● Extra-strong Steeped Coffee Concentrate (use two Steeped Coffee Bags instead of one)● Sweetened condensed milk or evaporated milk or coconut cream● Ground cardamom● IceDirections1. Fill the glass to the top with ice2. Slowly pour the strong Steeped Coffee Concentrate into the glass3. Top with your choice of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, or coconut cream, but DO NOT STIR4. Sweeten to taste5. Sprinkle with ground cardamomRECIPE #2: STEEPED ICED LATTE● Steeped Coffee Concentrate (see above)● A tall glass● Milk or dairy substitute such as oat milk● Cocktail shaker● Ice● Optional: a simple syrup or flavored coffee syrupDirections1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice2. Add 1 part Steeped Coffee Concentrate and 1 part milk3. Sweeten to taste or use a flavored coffee syrup to make a vanilla latte, caramel latte, or other classics4. Shake until foamy5. Pour into a chilled glassSteeped, Inc., based in Santa Cruz, California, is a B-Corp (Benefit Corporation) focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee provides a single-serve method that combines convenience and quality all within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee, with no machine needed,



