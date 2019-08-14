ATWEC Technologies Is Blazing the Trails Delivering Kiddie Voice

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: ATWT), a leader in the child safety industry, today announced that it has shipped its patented Kiddie Voice product to a Utah agency for use in its Van fleet.



ATWEC's CEO Alex Wiley said, "We are pleased to announce that ATWEC has shipped units to a Utah government agency for the evaluation and installation of the Kiddie Voice safety reminder system. This relationship will potentially lead to the sale and installation of hundreds of units throughout several agencies within the state."

The Kiddie Voice technology is rapidly gaining popularity as the back-to-school season approaches and child safety concerns dominate agendas. Earlier this month, Kiddie Voice was installed by ATWEC for Caddo Head Start group in Shreveport LA, which supports 11 facilities and over 1,564 children, ages 3 through 5.

Wiley continued, "Caddo Head Start has given ATWEC the approval to proceed on another cutting-edge technology system that ATWEC is developing to bring to market in 2020. Through a pilot program with the Caddo Head start, ATWEC is on schedule to have their advanced Cloud based product designed and tested by the end of this year."

ATWEC continues its commitment to hi-tech childcare safety products that are specifically designed for school buses and Childcare Vans. The products are developed to prevent children from being forgotten or left in extremely hot or cold vehicles. The Company also works to help pass legislation that protects the welfare of children.

Shareholders and other investors can find information related to our corporate organization on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's website home page, www.atwec.com.

SafeHarbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".

You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information.

All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trade marks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and Security Company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has been doing business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288,B2 by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The Company trades on the Pink-OTC Markets under the symbol ATWT and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

CONTACT:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

Alex T. Wiley, Chairman of the Board

awiley@atwec.com

901-690-2471



