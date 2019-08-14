ReNetX Bio Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in the First Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Fusion Protein AXER-204

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReNetX Bio, Inc., a leading biotechnology company committed to reversing disease and damage for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has announced a successful first patient dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, fusion protein AXER-204.



Axonal loss is a common, yet unaddressed pathology, in a broad range of chronic and acute diseases of the central and ocular nervous systems. AXER-204 is the first in a new class of therapy designed to remove inhibitory proteins from the CNS environment allowing for axonal regrowth and increased plasticity. These changes harness the body’s ability to regenerate new neural connections through rewiring. “Given the promising results seen in preclinical studies, it is our hope that AXER-204 will become the first therapeutic shown to restore function and reverse damage in spinal cord injury and other CNS diseases,” says ReNetX President and CSO George Maynard, PhD.

The Phase 1 open-label, dose escalation “RESET” trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of AXER-204 in patients with chronic spinal cord injury and is expected to enroll approximately 24 patients. An estimated 300,000 people are currently living with chronic spinal cord injury in the U.S., and there is currently no approved therapeutic to restore sensory or motor function after injury. The company was founded by Stephen Strittmatter, MD, PhD, Vincent Coates Professor of Neurology at Yale University.

About the Phase 1 RESET Study: For more information, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov .

About ReNetX Bio, Inc.: For more information, please visit www.renetx.com .

CONTACT: info@renetx.com



